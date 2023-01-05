When I took over as the Indiana beat writer for CNHI Sports Indiana in November, it was the realization of a long-term career goal. Shortly after I took the job, I received another perk I wasn't anticipating.
I was offered a chance to be one of Indiana's two representatives who vote in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
I've been around the block, so I should act like I've been there before. Except, I haven't. It's something I've always wanted to do, so I'm thrilled to join the fraternity who have made the Top 25 a college basketball tradition.
Since I have a vote, I thought I should be transparent about how I go about it. Stay with me. We're definitely going to nerd out a lot.
Just a reminder of how it works. There are 61 voters spread out over 38 states. They range from well-known national media types like Dick Vitale and Seth Davis to, um, me.
I have a three-step process in determining my ballot. But before I get to that, it's important to note what principles I value.
• Just win, baby — There's a lot of paralysis-by-analysis that has complicated the simple, basic notion that when a team takes the floor, they have no say in what-if-style hypotheticals or pythagorean factors outside of their gym. The only thing within their control is whether they execute well enough to win. That simple principle should still mean something.
• Play somebody — Win, but make sure they're quality wins. The vast majority of ranked teams are from Power Six conferences. They have near-complete control over who they play out of conference. So if your resume is bloated with buy games, you don't get far here.
• What you did vs. what you might be — There's long been a debate in college basketball circles over performative vs. predictive metrics.
Performative metrics, like the former RPI or the current NCAA NET, judge wins and losses. Predictive metrics, like Kenpom or Bart Torvik's T-Rank, emphasize factors independent of wins and losses, such as points per possession among many other efficiency based standards. Predictive analytics can straighten out the anomalies that occur in performative methods.
Both have their charms, and both play a role in my system, but I lean toward the performative first because, for their warts, they tell you what it is. At risk of simplifying, predictive metrics tell you what is likely ... and that's not the same thing.
STEP 1: MY SYSTEM
From a young age, I've been obsessed with sports stats. The first part of my process allows me to fly my geek flag high.
What schools do I consider? If you're in a Power Six conference, you're on the (not-so) short list with a win percentage of .600 or better. Everyone else? Right now, it's .750 or higher, but it will go down to .700 once non-Power Six teams have passed 15 Division I games played.
Having covered mid-major hoops for the majority of my career, that latter standard pains me because mids cannot schedule whomever they want, and it creates an unfair landscape that unduly weakens their resumes.
However, this is the Top 25, the penthouse. It's not a charity. The most stringent standards must apply.
If you haven't qualified by win percentage, you can back door into consideration if your NET, Kenpom or Torvik top 25 or if you have a top-25 strength of schedule. For the most recent poll, a total of 79 schools made the cut.
Using the NCAA's NET rankings and its Quad 1-4 system to parse wins and losses, I assign a value to each. Eight points for a Quad 1 (highest quality) win, four for Q2, two for Q3 and one for Q4. The reverse for losses.
Why make a Quad 1 win count eight times more than a Quad 4 win and vice versa for losses? Again, we're determining the cream of the crop here. There needs to be a sizable spread.
I rate only the wins first. I use my weighted Quad point total and average it against the number of Division I games the school has played. After that, I subtract losses for my final "raw" ranking. The earlier win-only ranking serves as a tiebreaker.
One note ... if your win resume is so weak your win-only ranking is less than the number of games you've played (Cough: Texas Tech), buh-bye. You don't merit consideration.
STEP 2: CRUNCH OTHER NUMBERS
My system isn't infallible. It has the same holes in it other performative rankings do, so this is where predictive assessments come in to balance things out.
It's simple. If there's 79 teams considered, as there were this week, I start at the top of both Kenpom and Torvik and assign 79 points to their No. 1 team and go down the line until I reach their 79th team.
If a school included in my raw rankings isn't in the equivalent Kenpom or Torvik top whatever, they get no points added to their total. Kenpom and Torvik top 79 teams that aren't in my raw rankings (like, say, 6-9 Washington State) aren't considered.
I average Kenpom and Torvik's points together. Then I add their average to my raw ranking for a master point total for each school.
STEP 3: SUBJECTIVE PARSING
From the master point total, I break off the top 30. These are the finalists I consider for my ballot. From here, it's all subjective.
Fans love to ding voters based on one criteria of their choosing, but it can never be as simple as choosing one criteria and riding herd with it. Contradictions arise no matter what. All I can try to be is unbiased as humanly possible.
I suppose I'm old school and believe teams that don't lose should, at minimum, maintain their ranking. I start with that standard first.
Eye-test comes into play a bit, but I prefer to stick to resume. I do flip teams based on head-to-head results if records are similar, but I'm not dogmatic about it. Recent form is considered, especially early in the season but really only in breaking two teams apart.
If a mid-major team finds itself in my final 30, I might leap-frog them over a Power Six team with more losses for one of the final spots. Mids had to clear more hurdles to reach the high standard for consideration.
Common sense has to come into play. New Mexico was 30th in my master ranking this week but was undefeated. So I put it in my poll ahead of three- to five-loss teams ahead of it. (The Lobos have since lost.)
And that's it. The process takes a few hours, but I love it. Well worth my time to respect a time-honored tradition.