The Indiana top 4 pros-by-decade series winds up this week with the 2010s and beyond. It’s been fun. I learned some new things. I hope you did, too.
Unfortunately, the newest information I gleaned from the series was tragic. I had never heard of the saga of 1940s Indiana star John Logan. Nor did I have knowledge of his excellent career before and at the dawn of the NBA. If you missed it, search for it on your favorite CNHI outlet.
As mentioned in a similar column last week, the rest of the state’s schools deserve their due. Last week, we focused on Purdue. This week, Notre Dame and the rest of Indiana’s schools.
NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame has an outstanding pro legacy. The Fighting Irish have produced almost as many NBA players as Indiana has and far more than Purdue. The Irish can crow about 62 former pros.
However, it’s a very unbalanced legacy. Nearly half of those NBA players played during the Digger Phelps coaching era from 1971-91.
It provides an easy way to split up the best the Irish have had to offer.
• Digger Phelps era: Notre Dame was a constant threat and one-time Final Four participant under Phelps. Arguably his greatest legacy was the great pro players he churned out.
Not easy to rank them, and some good players got left out, but here goes: 1. Adrian Dantley, 2. Bill Laimbeer, 3. Kelly Tripucka, 4. John Shumate.
Dantley was sometimes criticized for his defense, but as a scorer, he is one of the greatest of any era.
He topped the NBA in scoring in 1981 and 1984 for the Utah Jazz. Dantley, whom the Indiana Pacers had for a fleeting moment, averaged 24.3 points over his career and was also an important part of the Detroit Pistons' rise in the late 1980s.
Laimbeer is the better-known Notre Dame alum with the Bad Boy Pistons. Known for his bruising, sometimes dirty, play in the paint, that reputation probably took away from the fact Laimbeer could play. He averaged 12.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and was an early example of a stretch big.
Yet another Piston, Tripucka, could fill it up. Often on the receiving end of Isiah Thomas' passes, Tripucka averaged 21.6 points in his five years in Detroit on his way to a career average of 17.2
Shumate was on his way to stardom, but a recurring issue of blood clots forming in his legs (which halted part of his Notre Dame career and stalled the start of his pro career by a year) couldn’t be overcome.
From 1975-78, Shumate averaged 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for Phoenix, Buffalo and Detroit. However, Shumate sat out the 1978-79 season with the condition. When he returned, he was unable to regain his previous form, and he retired in 1981.
• Non-Digger Phelps players: Solid players came before and after Phelps was in charge of the Irish. I’d rank them as follows: 1. Austin Carr, 2. Troy Murphy, 3. LaPhonso Ellis, 4. Tom Hawkins.
Carr, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1971 NBA Draft, just missed the Phelps era when he averaged a ridiculous 38 points in his final season in South Bend.
Sometimes forgotten about, he had an excellent NBA career in Cleveland until injuries set in by the late 1970s. After a peak at 21.9 points in 1974, Carr averaged 15.4 points over his career and has his number retired by the Cavaliers.
The versatile Murphy did a bit of everything. He averaged 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, averaging double-figure scoring eight times and double-figure rebounding five times. The one-time Indiana Pacer also converted 38.8% of his 3-point attempts.
Ellis was a blue-collar rebounder for the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks in the 1990s. Ellis averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Hawkins, a forward, played from 1959-69 for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers and Cincinnati Royals. Hawkins averaged 8.7 points and six rebounds.
INDIANA STATE
With the most well-rounded and championship-accomplished pro of any of the Indiana colleges, Indiana State deserves its own spot. Here’s its list: 1. Larry Bird, 2. Duane Klueh, 3. Carl Nicks, 4. Dick Atha.
Among many other things, Bird won three titles and averaged 24.3 points and 10 rebounds. He is an icon of the game and held up as one of the main reasons the league exploded in popularity in the 1980s.
Klueh, the oldest living Piston at 97, played in the first two years of the NBA, averaging 8.2 points.
Nicks averaged 6.8 points in three early-'80s seasons. Atha played two years in the 1950s. Not eligible, because they finished at other schools, are '80s bruiser Ken Bannister and current Memphis Grizzly Jake LaRavia.
BUTLER
The Bulldogs don’t have a great pro legacy but just enough to eek out a Top 4. They’d be ranked: 1. Gordon Hayward, 2. Shelvin Mack, 3. Ralph O’Brien, 4. Billy Shepherd.
Hayward (15.5 points per game) is a runaway choice at No. 1. Mack played 456 career games from 2012-19. O’Brien averaged 7.1 points over two seasons in the 1950s. Shepherd was a reserve on the mid-1970s Pacers.
OTHERS
The state’s other Division I schools have an individual great or two, but not enough to sustain a realistic top 4. So we’ll combine them: 1. Jerry Sloan, Evansville, 2. George Hill, IUPUI, 3. Don Buse, Evansville, 4. Bonzi Wells, Ball State.
Sloan is in the Hall of Fame, so that cannot be denied, and he was an important cog in Chicago’s close-but-no-cigar 1970s teams, renowned for his toughness.
Hill has had a remarkably solid 15-year career, averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 assists.
Buse averaged 7.1 points and was a 3-point sharpshooter in both the ABA and the NBA once it adopted the shot in 1980. Buse also led the ABA and NBA in assists and steals per game in 1976 and 1977.
Wells averaged 12.1 points in the early 2000s.