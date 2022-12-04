INDIANAPOLIS — In the end, the Big Ten Championship Game ended for Purdue as everyone thought it might. Rather than celebratory glee, it was more about reflective pride.
Purdue hung in there for quite a while against No. 2 Michigan before the Boilermakers finally succumbed to the Wolverines 43-22 late Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
No fan who heeds the Boiler Up call needs to be told this was the most consequential game for Purdue since the 2000 Rose Bowl.
The exposure gained from a conference championship appearance is a much bigger deal than appearing in an anonymous bowl game. Being a part of the national conversation, even if only as the so-called Spoilermakers? Worth its weight in black-and-gold.
Even inside the stadium, seeing Purdue celebrated in the Big Ten's own inimitable, obstenatious way — yes, even the elevator doors at Lucas Oil Stadium were decorated in team colors — was heady stuff.
"Well, it's great for our program to reach this point, the championship level game. Our fans to experience it," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, reflecting the mood.
Perhaps the only downer for Purdue, besides the outcome, was just 66 miles away from their home stadium, Boilermakers fans were greatly outnumbered by the fiercely passionate Go Blue army.
I'd conservatively estimate the crowd of 67,107 — the second-largest in Big Ten Championship Game history — was split about 65%-35% in favor of Michigan fans.
This isn't a surprise. With the win Saturday, Michigan claimed its 45th Big Ten football championship. Purdue has won eight Big Ten titles. It would have been a surprise if Michigan didn't have the large majority of fans given its legacy of success.
The problem for Purdue moving forward? When it came to competing with the Big Ten's alpha dogs, it used to just be about overcoming their tradition and a donation gap that led to better facilities and salaries.
Still, a savvy coach, like a Joe Tiller or a Jeff Brohm at Purdue, or a Bill Mallory at Indiana, could overcome those programs' built-in advantages with their acumen and guile.
Now, however? That sea of maize-and-blue painted faces are weaponized. Such is the power of Name, Image and Likeness.
For the Purdues (and Indianas) of the world, the passion exemplified by Michigan's loyal support at Lucas Oil Stadium is going to make their fight even to achieve parity with the traditional Big Ten powers even harder. Every one of those fans represents a potential deposit into the coffers of Michigan's NIL collectives.
Power programs like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are called bluebloods, but in today's environment, they're more accurately called greenbloods based on the dollars their support gives them access to.
I write that as someone who fully supports the concept of NIL, but supporting it and also understanding it will create inequities is just being honest.
The financial might these schools will amass to compete at the national championship-level they expect to be at will dwarf schools of more modest means and tradition like Purdue and Indiana.
There's at least three NIL collectives at Michigan that are purely devoted to football. Yes, only for football.
When the Big Ten greenbloods start to flex their NIL might in recruiting and in the transfer portal, it might make the 1970s era of the Big Two and Little Eight seem quaint in comparison.
This is why Indiana coach Tom Allen sounded the NIL alarm during his radio show in late November. It took on a call to arms.
"(Ohio State football coach) Ryan Day was very clear with what he said at the last Big Ten media days before the season started. He said he needed $13 million to keep his team intact, and that kind of got a lot of people's attention," Allen said. "Everybody else is kind of like 'Man, I'd love to have half that,' but bottom line is when the season started, we had I think eight players that were maybe about $150,000. That was it.
"Here's the thing, that's how the game is played, and if you're not in the game and you're not on the train, you're going to get left out and run over, and that's the way it is right now in major college athletics."
Add to that the growing notion the Big Ten will drop divisions when USC and UCLA are scheduled to join in 2024, and the so-called little guys are going to have an even harder time trying to find their way to the big game.
The rich will get richer. The Big Ten Championship Game, which has had nine different participants since its creation in 2011, could become the private reserve of the NIL haves. It will become a self-sustaining feedback loop as the gap will just get bigger over time.
It must be said Purdue emerged from an uber-weak Big Ten West Division that was a punchline throughout the college football season. However, there's something to be said for the access divisional parity will occasionally give a program like Purdue.
Is it better for the Big Ten to have Ohio State-Michigan in the championship game every year or to spread the wealth a bit? Your answer probably depends on which Big Ten colors you pledge loyalty to.
But if you're thinking about whether Purdue can get back to the Big Ten's showcase event, don't worry about whether the Boilermakers can find more speed in the secondary or whether they can unearth another quarterback as steady as Aidan O'Connell.
Worry about all of those fans of the greenbloods. In their faceless thousands, they represent what the Purdues of the world are up against.
Like a zombie horde with a charge card, they can overwhelm even a well-run operation like Purdue with sheer numbers and the dollars they're willing to plunk down to ensure their dominant status.
They're the danger. A threat just as menacing as the guys in the helmets and pads are.