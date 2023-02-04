BLOOMINGTON – I was feeling a bit nostalgic Saturday. In an earlier professional life, I covered Indiana basketball, albeit not as my primary job as it is now for CNHI Sports Indiana.
While Indiana had hosted, and beaten, several No. 1 teams in recent seasons, 22 years have passed since I had last seen a No. 1 team drop into Bloomington. Just typing that makes me feel ancient.
Back then? There was no “Simon Skjodt” in front of the name “Assembly Hall.” There were no advertisements in the building, and I sat courtside in media seats that long ago were consigned to storage.
About the only thing that was the same were the candy-striped warmups and Don Fischer on the play-by-play call.
On that day, the mood was pensive. It was Mike Davis’ first year as Indiana coach, and things weren’t going well. Indiana was a pedestrian 9-6, and the sturm und drang of Bob Knight’s dismissal the previous September was very much an open wound.
Michigan State, winners of 23 in a row, were the visitors. Fresh off their 2000 NCAA championship, the Spartans seemed invincible.
No one expected an Indiana upset that day.
The Hoosiers held powerful Michigan State to 38.9% from the floor, and Kirk Haston had the game of his life. He scored 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including the buzzer-beater, as Indiana won 59-58.
It set off the first court-storming of Assembly Hall, which was quite a shock at the time.
Remember in the days of Knight, Indiana was above such things. And … Indiana was very often the higher ranked team anyway.
With No. 1 Purdue coming to Assembly Hall on Saturday, the capacity for magic was even higher. Indiana-Purdue is electric under any circumstance, but it was the first time the Boilermakers came to Bloomington as a top-ranked team.
The magic I wanted wasn’t just confined to the rivalry. There might not be another mano-a-mano matchup in the country as intriguing as Zach Edey vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis. Even if you couldn’t care less about Indiana-Purdue, this is a matchup made from basketball heaven.
You will not find a more stark study in contrast between two elite players at the same position.
The 7-foot-4 Edey uses brute strength and a deadly touch around the rim. The traditional post dominator.
Jackson-Davis, at 6-9 and seemingly without an inch of body fat, uses his skill and athleticism to dominate at the rim in the modern sense.
I’m greedy. I wanted all of the storylines to coalesce into a magical day at Assembly Hall. The kind of days you rarely get. I wanted a close game. I wanted both Edey and Jackson-Davis to show their best selves. I wanted a bit of controversy.
You so rarely get everything you want, but on Saturday? I did, you did, all basketball fans did. You have to cherish days when your cups runneth over.
In some ways, the game played out as many of these do. The home team started hot as a pistol, riding the wave of the crowd as Indiana rolled up a 50-35 halftime lead.
Purdue, showing why it got to No. 1 in the first place, relentlessly chipped away in the second half, until the deficit was just one with 2:02 left.
The Hoosiers had just enough in their tank in front of their raucous home faithful to carry the day in the 79-74 upset.
Along the way, sensory overload was the order of the day. There even were reminders of that past day in 2001.
There was the emotional heft of Indiana paying tribute to Fischer, still excelling on Indiana’s radio team in his 50th year, with a halftime tribute.
(Indiana later also paid homage to ESPN analyst Dick Vitale with a video board tribute. It’s ESPN’s last year broadcasting Big Ten games.)
Indiana's crowd was as raucous as anticipated, many of the students decked out in those candy-striped pants that have passed into becoming an Indiana tradition over the years.
That's the nice stuff ... who wants some tempers flaring? Purdue’s Mason Gillis fouled Indiana’s Malik Reneau hard, and there was some post-foul chest-banging. Indiana was incensed when Edey flopped on a rebound battle with Reneau.
In the second half, Jalen Hood-Schifino went down and appeared to have injured his left knee when Purdue's Braden Smith strafed him on a fast-break layup chance. Indiana wanted a foul, but Smith just made a heady play. Hood-Schifino was OK as it turned out.
The crowd even saved some rancor for itself. The half-donut and another unidentified object thrown from the stands in the second half, which put Indiana on the razor’s edge of a crowd technical foul, had the guilty parties quaking in their boots as the crowd turned on them.
The Edey-Jackson-Davis showdown delivered the goods. Edey had 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting to go with 18 rebounds, 10 of them snared on the offensive glass. Edey scored 18 in the second half.
Jackson-Davis? He scored 25, 18 coming in the first half, to go with seven rebounds and five blocks.
Neither completely neutralized the other. Both played to their strengths at their best. What more could you ask for?
How about some late-game tension? In something of an unexpected twist, Indiana rode Hood-Schifino in the final minute as he scored the crucial bucket with 25 seconds left. It wasn't just any bucket. He blew past Ethan Morton and had just enough body control to get around Edey's massive wingspan to convert.
Even then, Purdue still had a puncher’s chance until Race Thompson found Hood-Schifino with a baseline football pass to end the game.
There are plenty of basketball “things” that happened on the Assembly Hall floor Saturday. Storylines that will fill column inches of reporters who cover Indiana and Purdue. Shamless plug? See my IU Review tomorrow for what I cook up on the game on your favorite CNHI Sports Indiana website.
The analysis is for another day. On Saturday, I was just happy to live some magic. It’s a day for smelling roses, not analyzing the garden.
The best part of it all? We do it all again in three weeks at Mackey Arena.