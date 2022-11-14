One of the narratives entering the Big Ten men's basketball season was the amount of talent that had departed the league after the 2022 season.
Of the 17 players on the three All-Big Ten teams in 2022, only three returned to the league.
So who was going to fill the void? Transfers, naturally.
Four of the Big Ten's top 10 scorers in early action are transfers. Nebraska's Sam Greisel (from North Dakota State) is the transfer leader. He's third in the conference entering Monday's game at 20 points per game.
Illinois has two in the top 10. Terrence Shannon, who came to Illinois by way of Texas Tech, is fourth at 19 points per outing. Right behind is Dain Dainja, who is not only fifth in scoring at 18.5 points, but is also the Big Ten's second-leading rebounder at 12.5.
"Offensively, we knew Dain was really good, but I've been so impressed with what he's done on the glass. He's chasing balls. He's going out of his area. We haven't had a guy here who just snatched rebounds. That's been very impressive," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Sunday, on the eve of the Fighting Illini's game against Monmouth.
Also in the top 10 among Big Ten transfers is Minnesota's Dawson Garcia, who came to the Golden Gophers from North Carolina. Garcia is 10th at 17 points per game.
Griesel and Garcia are also among the top 10 rebounders.
Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (Morehead State) and Ohio State's Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State) are among the top 10 in assists.
UNUSUAL SETTINGS
The Big Ten membership mostly tuned up on low-major teams in Week 1, but there were two games that stood out due to unusual venues.
Wisconsin played Stanford last Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee, home of baseball's Milwaukee Brewers. With the court cradled along the first base line, the Badgers knocked off the Cardinal 60-50.
"Anytime you can step out of your comfort zone, it's a good thing. It's easy to play at Kohl Center where everyone is comfortable. Where you have a different experience with different stimulus, it stimulates growth," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said during his Monday press conference.
Also on Friday, Michigan State played No. 2 Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln as part of the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans gave the Bulldogs a scare but fell 64-63.
"It was an incredible setting. Everything was good. We had a couple of mistakes, a couple of tough calls on our way to lose a game we thought we could have won," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said during his Monday press conference.
BIG TEN ROLLING
Prior to Monday's games, the Big Ten was a combined 28-1, the .966 winning percentage was the highest among all Division I conferences.
Only the Big East, which the Big Ten will match wits with throughout the week during the Gavitt Games, can claim one loss among its conference members. The Big East is 20-1.
Of course, it's also the time of year where Big Ten schools load up on lower-major tune-ups. Of the 29 games played so far, 20 came against teams from conferences that weren't in the end-of-season NET top 20 in 2022.
BIG TEN IN THE RANKINGS
Despite its composite record, the Big Ten still has just three teams in the second Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll, though several schools are bubbling under.
Indiana remained the highest-ranked team as it moved up a spot to No. 12. Illinois moved up four spots to No. 19. Michigan moved up two spots to No. 20.
Michigan State (26th), Purdue (27th), Ohio State (33rd), Iowa (34th) and Penn State (45th, last among those who received votes with one 25th-place vote) are also in the mix.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Michigan State's game against No. 4 Kentucky in Indianapolis in the Champions Classic on Tuesday stands out as a battle of bluebloods, even if the Spartans do find themselves out of the Top 25 at present.
"They're almost illegal ... they have four seniors. And four good seniors," Izzo said of the Wildcats.
On Friday, No. 19 Illinois faces No. 8 UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Big Ten-Big East Gavitt Games dominate the week's schedule. Games started Monday. One drawback? The Big East's highest ranked team, No. 10 Creighton, isn't participating in the event. Neither is No. 25 Connecticut.
That leaves No. 12 Indiana and its Friday trip to Xavier as the best of the Gavitt Games bunch. The Musketeers are just outside the Top 25.
A game that might sneak up on some observers? Maryland plays Saint Louis in the 2022 Basketball Hall Of Fame Tipoff on Saturday in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Billikens, who play in the Atlantic 10, are also just outside the Top 25.