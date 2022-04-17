LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Anderson University women's lacrosse team (4-8, 0-3) fell to Transylvania (3-9, 2-0) by a score of 20-1 during Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference matchup.
The Pioneers held a 25-13 advantage in ground balls.
Transylvania cleared 21 of 25 (84%) attempts while Anderson finished 15-of-19 (78.9%).
Emma Sego scored the Ravens' goal.
Riley Tull finished with five draw controls, and Madison Leonard had three ground balls, two caused turnovers and 11 saves.
AU hosts Spalding (0-3, 0-2) in HCLC action Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.