UPLAND – Taylor swept Bethel in an early morning doubleheader between Crossroads League foes, getting its record above .500 for the first time since starting 2-1.
The Trojans (12-11, 9-3 CL) took the early game, 6-3, using a balanced attack, as six different players scored a run, while five players collected an RBI.
Madison-Grant graduate Maddi Evans (7-4) continually pitched out of difficult spots throughout the game. The Pilots (3-17, 2-10) first threatened in the second, having the bases loaded and nobody out. Evans got a pop out and then punched out two batters to end the inning without a runner crossing the plate. Evans also escaped jams in the third and fifth innings, after the Pilots got runners in scoring position with less than two outs, failing to plate a run in either inning.
Taylor got the scoring going in the third. After one out was recorded, the next five Trojans gathered knocks, with four of them scoring. Emma West started the hit parade with a single, and Evans followed suit with another. West scored on a line drive by Ashton Whitman, with Evans scoring on an errant throw. Doubles by Caitlyn Grim and Frankton alum Aleyah Rastetter rounded out the inning and gave TU a 4-0 lead.
Taylor added insurance runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to extend the lead to 6-0.
The Pilots finally capitalized on the plethora of baserunners they had garnered in the sixth. Emmie Pugh blasted a three-run home run to deep center cutting the deficit to three.
Soon after Lindsey Nolt came into the game in relief of Evans. Nolt shut Bethel down, pitching 1 1/3 solid innings of no-run ball and earning her first save of the season.
Taylor won Game 2 by the run-rule, 9-1 in five innings.
A series of miscues led to seven Taylor runs in the second. Four of the first six Trojans -- including former Shenandoah standout Meg Stanley -- reached on errors, as the other two batters, Alexi Clay and Jersey Tannehill, picked up bunt singles. With four runs already on the board, Taylor continued to capitalize. Whitman doubled and scored on a single by Grim to put the Trojans up 7-0.
Mackenzie Noah (5-7) was stout in the circle in Game 2, allowing one run in five innings and earning the victory.
TU ended the game in the fifth, collecting three straight hits to start the inning. Tannehill singled, followed by a double to deep right-center field by Noah. Morgan Back came in to pinch-hit and delivered with a line-drive single to left, ending the game and completing the sweep.
Taylor will be back in action Monday as it takes on Saint Francis (12-8, 4-4). First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Gudakunst Field.