Everything seemed to be in place for Eastern Washington to pull off a classic March Madness stunner Saturday.
Third-seeded Kansas is dealing with a mini-COVID outbreak, the Eagles built a 10-point second-half lead and the Groves brothers were poised to steal the hearts of the nation.
But the Jayhawks (21-8) had a different storyline in mind. Playing for the first time in more than two weeks, David McCormack poured in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench as Kansas rallied for a 93-84 victory at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
“Obviously, we’re just thrilled that we won,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “They – Eastern Washington – they outplayed us, for the most part, the first 30 minutes of the game. We had our little runs, but they had more.”
The Eagles (16-8) led 52-42 with 17:47 remaining and seemed to have so much going in their direction. Tanner Groves had 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting, and his brother Jacob added 23 points and nine rebounds before fouling out.
But Eastern Washington ultimately couldn’t keep Kansas off the offensive glass – the Jayhawks had nine offensive boards – and fell victim to a second-half scoring onslaught.
“It feels really cool that we were able to keep it close here with Kansas and make it a game, give them a little bit of a scare,” Tanner Groves said. “I played well. That’s just all credit to my teammates and coaches. It’s just been such a fun season. I’m already excited for next year.”
For Kansas, the next step is more immediate.
The Jayhawks will face either Southern California or Drake in Monday’s second round, and they’re hoping to be closer to full strength.
McCormack was one of three players on the roster battling the coronavirus. He was hooked up to a heart monitor and was on the court for only about 70% of each practice this week.
Self was hoping to get about 20 minutes from the junior forward, but circumstances dictated he played more. Kansas might have been helped by the NCAA Tournament’s unique format. There are five media timeouts per half, and each lasts a solid three minutes.
“If it was a regular-season game, I don’t think he could have played as many minutes,” Self said. “But the couple of times he got really fatigued, he’s fine after sitting for three minutes. That probably helped us out a little bit.”
The Jayhawks are hopeful freshman forward Jalen Wilson, the team’s leading rebounder, can return Monday, and sophomore Tristan Enaruna could be back if the team advances to the Sweet 16.
Kansas adjusted against the Eagles with five players scoring in double figures. Ochai Ogbaji had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Marcus Garrett added 20 points and eight boards. Dajuan Harris Jr. finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals off the bench, and Christian Braun was the final starter in double figures with 12 points and four assists.
Self said the high-scoring offense isn’t something the Jayhawks can count on in the later rounds, and the team will need its full complement of players to make a deep tournament run. But he was proud of the second-half effort against Eastern Washington, and his heart goes out to all the players and teams dealing directly with the virus.
“These kids work their butts off all year long, and then something outside of their control certainly puts them in a situation where they can’t live out their dream,” Self said. “And so I feel for everybody.”
NO CONTEST
Virginia Commonwealth became the first casualty of the NCAA's health-and-safety protocols, forfeiting a scheduled game against No. 7 seed Oregon.
Tournament officials said last week teams could play as long as they have at least five players available. No specific reason was provided for VCU's inability to play Saturday night.
The NCAA released a statement declaring the game a no-contest and advancing Oregon (20-6) to the second round. Few details were released about the data behind the decision.
Several Rams reportedly returned positive results during daily coronavirus testing Saturday morning, and the call was made to cancel the game in consultation with Marion County public health officials.
The Athletic reported VCU had just one positive test since July.
"I kept thinking, 'I just hope we don't get it late,'" Rams coach Mike Rhodes told The Athletic in an exclusive interview. "I didn't want to be negative. But, you know, it's the odds, right?"
ELSEWHERE IN THE WEST
• Christian Bishop made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left, and No. 5 Creighton (21-8) survived with a 63-62 victory against UC-Santa Barbara (22-5).
