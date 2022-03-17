As the popularity of women’s college basketball has grown in the past decade, the quest for equity remains ongoing.
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament began this week with a field of 68 teams, the same as the men’s tournament. Also, the women’s tournament will use the March Madness logo for the first time to brand it similar to the men’s tournament.
The changes were part of recommendations from an outside law firm to ensure greater equity between the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments. The inequities were exposed last year in a Tik Tok video by Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Price, comparing video of a barren women’s weight room facility set up in the NCAA Tournament bubble in San Antonio, Texas, with the more plush men’s weight training facilities in the NCAA men’s bubble in Indianapolis.
“Can you believe one weight rack made this much difference?” Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said. “That’s really what it was, one person taking the initiative to use social media and really raising awareness about the inequities that were going on.”
NCAA Division I basketball chair Nina King said steps have been taken to make sure the men’s and women’s tournaments are more equitable this season.
“In terms of student-athlete experience, that was our critical priority and focus to insure that the student-athlete experience was equitable,” King said. “Things like mementos and gifts will be the exact same. They'll be packaged the exact same as the men student athletes in the men's tournament. So there's been great care taken to make sure that, once again, first and foremost, we are creating an equitable experience.
“Then I think it's really important to note that the work is not done. We will continue to make sure that we enhance the women's championship and make sure that it is the very best women's sporting event in our country.”
Not everyone is satisfied. Per a report by SI.com’s Ross Dellenger this week, three congressional lawmakers sent a letter to NCAA president Mark Emmert, criticizing him and the organization for not making more meaningful changes. Among changes lawmakers wanted adopted were creating equitable senior leadership between the men’s and women’s tournament and appointing a chief business officer for women’s college basketball to oversee media rights deals and corporate sponsorships.
The timing could be right to push for more exposure. With All-Americans such as Naz Hillmon at Michigan and Caitlin Clark at Iowa, the Big Ten women’s basketball season on the Big Ten Network was the most-watched ever, with 41% growth compared to the prior year. The highlights included a regular season game between Iowa and Ohio State on Jan. 31 that drew 164,000 viewers and a postseason game between Iowa and Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals that drew 286,00 viewers.
Attendance-wise, the Big Ten tournament final between Indiana and Iowa drew 8,709 fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the highest attendance for a Big Ten women’s tournament final since 2004.
“I’m excited for the start, but the start needs to continue, especially gender equity on all levels and it is great to see it in sports,” Hillmon said. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s tough that it took until 2021 to make some of these changes. But I’m excited that they are happening, the conversation is starting.
“I’m just looking forward to more improvements and hoping that the people who in charge of those improvements aren’t being complacent and think that that’s enough -- but to continue.”
One recommendation that drew mixed reviews among Big Ten women’s basketball coaches was whether to hold the women’s Final Four at the same site at the men’s Final Four to increase media exposure. The women’s Final Four has been contracted out to different sites through 2026, with this year’s Final Four being held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“I would be more than open to playing, cheering the same venue with men’s basketball if it means the marketing plus of it, not having to move, being able to stay in one place,” Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said. “Because we deserve that, as women. I think it would draw more fans as well.
“I think right now whether you are a men’s basketball fan or a women’s basketball fan there is such a thing as I’m a basketball fan. Whether it’s men’s or women’s it doesn’t matter, and to be able to go to one venue, one weekend over the course of a week and watch high-level Big Ten women’s basketball, men’s basketball is very special.”
Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant suggested an even more outside the box idea – starting the women’s basketball season later and holding the postseason in May.
“What’s on the television in May? Outside of softball, not a lot,” Merchant said. “I think they are looking for content, but to Big Ten, ESPN, Fox Sports, all of those TV opportunities, I think there’s only so many windows, and if we’re constantly going up against the men and hockey and at the same time a little bit of basketball early, a little bit of football early, should we as women think about something maybe unique and different?”
Bluder said women’s basketball should play its Final Four on a different weekend than the men, but wants to keep it at a separate site.
“We have a product that we can stand on our own, and we should stand on our own,” Bluder said. “I might be different than other people, but I believe that our women deserve their own stage.”
