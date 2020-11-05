INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center was closed Thursday as the Indianapolis Colts dealt with the spectre of the novel coronavirus for the second time in five weeks.
The team announced early in the morning a staffer received a positive test for COVID-19 and entered isolation. Indianapolis conducted contact tracing using data from the proximity meter worn by each team employee, but no players were immediately placed on the reserve COVID-19 list.
There were also no reports of any other positive results.
The Colts conducted a walk-through practice in the afternoon, but all meetings were held virtually as the franchise entered the NFL’s intensive protocols.
Indianapolis previously was under the intensive protocols Oct. 9 when four members of the organization received false positives two days before a road game against the Cleveland Browns. That group reportedly included one player, whose name was not released.
The Colts’ positive result came on a day during which a record 4,462 new cases were reported across the state of Indiana. The country hit 100,000 new cases in a single day for the first time Wednesday, and cases also have been on the rise within the NFL.
Indianapolis’ opponent Sunday – the Baltimore Ravens – placed seven players on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, and star cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss the game after testing positive. The latest numbers released by the league and the NFL players association show eight positive tests for players and 17 positive tests for other personnel for the week of Oct. 25-31.
Data like that has simply become a part of daily life in 2020, and it’s no different for the Colts.
“We’ve been dealing with it since March, so you just adjust,” wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “You just adjust. That’s what we do. We adjust, and we just have to find a way to get better.”
Hilton is dealing with a groin injury and wouldn’t have practiced under normal circumstances Thursday.
His status for Sunday’s game remains unclear.
Linebacker Darius Leonard returned last week from his own groin injury and is excited about the challenge of facing the Ravens and the league’s No. 1-ranked rushing offense.
He’s not worried about negative effects from Thursday’s disruption, noting such adversity is part of the game.
“It’s just like if it’s a fumble, kickoff return long, anything – sudden change,” Leonard said. “You have to adapt and just go with it. You take whatever at hand, and you take it to the team and say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s make a play.’ Now, I feel like this will make our story even better.
“We are going through this. We’re going through adversity. It’s not how you get knocked down, it’s what you do when you get up from being knocked down. That’s basically the same thing now. We faced adversity. It’s how we approach the game and how we step up and make this thing work.”
BIG ADDITION
Leonard makes little effort to hide his admiration for new teammate DeForest Buckner.
The massive 6-foot-7, 300-pound defensive tackle arrived in a March trade with San Francisco after the 49ers found themselves up against the salary cap with a wealth of young talent on the defensive line. Buckner cost a first-round pick and received a four-year, $84 million extension upon his arrival.
So far, he’s living up to the hype. Through seven games, Buckner has 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. He’s been a force against both the run and the pass, and he’s playing with an edge that is evident to his teammates.
“Once you get traded, I just feel like – hopefully, it would never happen to me – but if someone gets traded from a team, that’s basically saying they didn’t believe in you, in my mind,” Leonard said. “It’s basically a slap in their face saying, ‘You wasn’t good enough. We didn’t want you here.’ Now it’s more so, ‘OK, I’m gonna have to prove to you guys what you should have had, what you could’ve had. And I’m gonna prove that I belong in the NFL.’ And he’s proving it each game.
“I have yet to see him have a bad game. He’s very disruptive. He just – I really feel like he’s got that big chip on his shoulder. He’s trying to make every single play, and that’s why he’s getting all these pressures, he’s getting all these tackles. That’s why he’s hustling the way he does ’cause he don’t want to feel that feeling again.”
INJURY REPORT
Because the Colts held only a walkthrough Thursday, the team’s injury report is an estimation of players’ status had there been a full practice.
Hilton, tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (knee) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) were the only players listed as not practicing with an injury designation.
Four other players – defensive linemen Sheldon Day and Tyquan Lewis, left guard Quenton Nelson and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – did not practice with only a “non-injury related” designation.
Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Jordan Wilkins (groin) were estimated as full participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.