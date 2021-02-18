Frank Reich got his man. Chris Ballard got his price (or reasonably close to it). And Carson Wentz got his preferred landing spot for a fresh start.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts agreed Thursday to trade a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz. The 2022 pick reportedly can become a first-rounder if the quarterback plays 75% of the Colts’ snaps next season or 70% of the regular-season snaps and leads the team to the playoffs.
The deal can not become official until the new NFL year begins March 17 and as such was not confirmed by either team.
