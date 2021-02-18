Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football

Then Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Wentz and Reich will be reunited next season with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

 Eric Gay | Associated Press

Frank Reich got his man. Chris Ballard got his price (or reasonably close to it). And Carson Wentz got his preferred landing spot for a fresh start.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts agreed Thursday to trade a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz. The 2022 pick reportedly can become a first-rounder if the quarterback plays 75% of the Colts’ snaps next season or 70% of the regular-season snaps and leads the team to the playoffs.

The deal can not become official until the new NFL year begins March 17 and as such was not confirmed by either team.

Tags

Trending Video

THB sports editor George Bremer has covered the Indianapolis Colts since 2010. He occasionally sports a beard that can rival Andrew Luck's, but he lacks arm strength and durability.