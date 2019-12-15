INDIANAPOLIS – Nyheim Hines remembers his mother giving him special dispensation to stay up late on Monday nights. Jacoby Brissett still has a deep respect for the prime-time audience and atmosphere. And Marcus Johnson said there’s just a different energy in these NFL showcase games.
Darius Leonard has slightly different Monday night memories. The Indianapolis Colts all-pro linebacker admitted this week he grew up watching WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” instead of “Monday Night Football.”
But the 24-year-old still has a healthy respect for the unique nature of Monday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
“It’s definitely special playing on Monday night,” Leonard said. “You know the whole world’s watching. So (we’re) looking forward to the opportunity.”
For many on this young Colts roster, this will be their Monday night debut. Indianapolis (6-7) hasn’t appeared on “Monday Night Football” since losing to the Tennessee Titans 36-22 on Oct. 16, 2017.
Brissett also was the starting quarterback for that game during a forgettable 4-12 season.
There are those who see the matchup with the Saints (10-3) as equally forgettable. A loss officially knocks the Colts out of playoff contention, but New Orleans needs a victory to keep pace at the top of a tightly contested NFC playoff seeding chase.
The Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers each won Sunday to improve to 11-3.
Adding to the intrigue, Saints quarterback Drew Brees needs just two touchdown passes to tie Peyton Manning’s career record of 539 and three to set the all-time mark.
That’s sure to provide a major challenge for an Indianapolis pass defense that surrendered 456 yards and four touchdowns last week against Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will again be playing without top cornerback Kenny Moore II.
“I mean, it is great for the game,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said of players like Brees playing into their 40s. “I don’t always like going up against it. I still remember years ago – probably five or six years ago – watching some kind of sports-science video of (Brees) and his accuracy.
“I just think that he has really set the standard as far as accuracy. I don’t know Drew at all, but I just know a lot of people that do know him. His work ethic, I think that is why he is still playing at a high level at this age.”
The odds are stacked heavily against Indianapolis, which has lost three straight and five of its last six games. New Orleans enters as a 9.5-point favorite and has plenty of motivation to go with its significant home field advantage.
The Colts have played well in prime time this season, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 19-13 on the road on Oct. 6 and dropping a close 20-17 decision at the Houston Texans on Nov. 21.
There’s also a possibility Indianapolis will get four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton back for the first time since that loss in Houston.
Reich said the 30-year-old will be a game-time decision as he continues to recover from a calf injury.
Hilton’s teammates made no secret of his importance to the active roster.
“He is not a big talker when he gets in the huddle but a guy that you know is prepared,” center Ryan Kelly said. “He’s going to go out there and give it his all for his team. Obviously, (we’d) love to have him back.
“We’ve been missing him for a couple weeks now, and he’s just a huge difference maker. If he’s not up, I know everybody else is going to give everything they have for this team.”
The Colts also have been missing a closing kick.
During the three-game losing streak, Indianapolis has twice taken the lead into the fourth quarter and was tied the other time.
But the Colts have been outscored 31-0 in the final period during that span. The team’s nine offensive possessions have produced just a pair of failed field goal attempts.
Turning around those numbers is one of the biggest keys to keeping Indianapolis’ anemic playoff hopes alive.
“I feel like each week it’s been something different, like how we’ve lost,” Hines said. “I don’t feel like a lot of times the same things are repeated. I feel like every game it’s been a little bit different. So I don’t think there’s really any trends. But I know, as a team, we need to find a way to win and not find a way to lose.”
