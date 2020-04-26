INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard abhors credit.
The Indianapolis Colts general manager takes every chance he gets to praise his assistants, his scouts, the coaches and the locker-room leaders for any and all of the team’s success.
But he’s quick to take the blame when things go wrong.
So it came as little surprise Friday night when, while answering a question about the leadership qualities of his second- and third-round draft picks, Ballard suddenly launched into a mea culpa.
While wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., running back Jonathan Taylor and defensive back Julian Blackmon are strong fits for the leadership model Indianapolis strives for, there often are a few bumps in the road along the process to get there.
“Heck, the scouts have to talk me out of all kinds of freaking guys,” Ballard admitted with a laugh. “I am my own worst enemy. Y’all have no idea. I mean there are always some really talented guys that are very hard to stay away from, but they don’t fit what we stand for.”
It's not exactly a new sentiment from Ballard, who has repeatedly said he believes he can “save” every hardship case.
But the Colts did open a window into their vast cooperative effort over the course of the weekend.
Every voice in the draft room – whether it be physically at the team’s headquarters or virtually from their homes, as was the case this weekend – has the chance to be heard. From owner Jim Irsay to the lowliest scouting assistant, if there’s something said that can help the team, Ballard wants to hear it.
Sometimes that leads to lively debate, as was the case before the Colts selected quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round. But the goal is more about fighting for who you want than against other prospects.
“We all fall in love with certain players for different reasons, for what they can do on the field,” assistant director of college scourting Matt Terpening said. “And it’s not so much that you’re not liking what you saw on tape or what you saw in the player. There may be someone else that you have to think about, not necessarily against what you saw. It’s kind of hard to explain.
”It’s like if you have, I don’t know, three different kinds of ice cream and trying to decide. That’s probably a bad example, but -- we have a lot of debate in our room. It’s really open, and it works.”
It’s not all about debate, either.
Ballard encourages open conversation on all topics.
That can just as easily take the form of encouragement or support. Such was the case as Indianapolis watched Taylor fall in the second round.
There was reason to believe the Jacksonville Jaguars – picking at No. 42 overall – were looking to nab the prolific Wisconsin rusher. But the Colts still were considering taking their chances and staying put at No. 44.
Until Irsay spoke up.
“There was a group of about six or seven players at 34 that we were kind of talking through, and Jonathan was in that group,” Ballard revealed. “Then all of a sudden it was at 36, 37 we started talking, and actually Mr. Irsay said, ‘Chris, y’all have been talking about this guy and how much you love him. Y’all need to go get him.’”
So Ballard sent No. 44 and a fifth-rounder (160 overall) to the Cleveland Browns for No. 41 to select Taylor. A move down in Round 3 recouped the fifth-rounder, and Ballard used it to select Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pinter.
Not that it all went perfectly as planned. There were some anxious moments while Indianapolis waited to see if the versatile former tight end would drop to No. 149.
“I love Danny,” Ballard said. “I’m not going to lie to y’all. Actually, we were trying move up to get him. I probably won’t ever give y’all this much insight, but for like 30 minutes, we were trying to move up and just couldn’t get up to get him.”
In the end, it worked out – as so many things did during this unique virtual draft.
“We are excited,” Ballard said. “I mean, we had a great weekend. Our guys worked their tails off to get this thing lined up right, and we think we acquired players that are going to help us win and be good Colts here in the future.”
