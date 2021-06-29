Indianapolis — Training camp is back. And fans along with it.
The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday there will be no capacity restrictions for fans during 19 open practices at Grand Park in Westfield. The team reports for camp July 27, and the first practice takes place July 28. Camp breaks Aug. 24, three days before the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
Highlights include joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 12-13 ahead of the preseason game between the teams at Lucas Oil Stadium. There also will be a Hall of Fame Day on Aug. 7 to celebrate the inductions of former quarterback Peyton Manning and running back Edgerrin James that weekend.
Masks will be optional, but there will be a dedicated mask section for fans with high-risk health concerns or those who would prefer to sit in a masked area. The one major change as a result of the waning COVID-19 pandemic is that fans will be kept 20 feet from coaches and players at all times. That means there will be no autograph sessions before or after practices.
Otherwise, the Colts’ return to their summer home will be comfortingly familiar.
“This year more than any other, we look at Colts training camp as a celebration,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said in a team release. “It will certainly be a celebration of football and our favorite team, but it will also be time to be thankful for the opportunity to just be together in a fun and festive environment.”
This will mark the third training camp in Westfield but the first since 2019. Last year’s camp was held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis as the NFL navigated the coronavirus.
That robbed the rookies of the full experience. This year, in addition to full crowds in Westfield, the Colts also announced Tuesday they will welcome back 100% capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The prospect has second-year offensive lineman Danny Pinter anticipating the new normal.
“That’s awesome, especially for me coming in last year to COVID as a rookie,” Pinter said during an appearance on “The Power Hour” on Muncie’s Sports Station. “I haven’t gotten that full experience yet. Obviously, we have great fans, and they did a good job with what we had last year. But I think the full capacity and training camp and all that deal is something I’m looking forward to, for sure.”
There is great anticipation for the upcoming season with Indianapolis coming back from an 11-5 season and a wild-card playoff berth. Two-time Pro Bowler Eric Fisher was signed to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo at left tackle, and the franchise is excited about the potential of rookie pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.
But the most interest, of course, is centered around new quarterback Carson Wentz. The former Philadelphia Eagles star arrived amidst questions about the way his five-year run ended in the City of Brotherly Love, but he’s drawn nothing but rave reviews in Indianapolis thus far.
“He’s been awesome,” Pinter said. “We’ve only been (on the practice field) for two weeks, but right away you get the impression of – first off – he’s a good dude. You know, he’s a really good guy. He’s down to Earth and humble, which I think is a perfect fit for our organization ’cause we’ve got a lot of guys who operate that same way.
“But I think quickly everyone’s gelled with the offense, and we really didn’t miss a beat getting rolling right with OTAs, and I think everything ran really well. So I think he’s a great fit. Guys are excited. Everyone likes him as a leader, running the show in the huddle. So I’m excited for this year with him.”
Tuesday’s twin announcements, just hours apart, mean fans will be able to watch the team’s progress up close and personal from beginning to end.
Tickets to training camp are free but must be ordered daily at Colts.com/Camp.
Single-game tickets for the regular season also can be ordered at Colts.com/Tickets, with limited availability already for the first two home games against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.
“We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a team release. “But gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium are like family reunions, and it wasn’t quite the same without our entire Colts family alongside us. So we can’t wait to open the stadium doors to all our fans so they can take this journey with us as we work to bring a Super Bowl title back to Indianapolis.”
