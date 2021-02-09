The Indianapolis Colts officially announced 10 coaching moves Tuesday to kick off an active offseason for the franchise.
The Colts have question marks at three of the game’s most important positions – quarterback, edge pass rusher and left tackle – and likely will look to add weapons at wide receiver or tight end and shore up the cornerback position.
The faces coaching those new players will be a mix of new personnel and returning coaches in new positions. The biggest move on the staff came weeks ago when Marcus Brady was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, replacing Nick Sirianni who was hired as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The new hires are Joe Hastings (assistant special teams), Kevin Mawae (assistant offensive line), Scott Milanovich (quarterbacks), Scottie Montgomery (running backs), James Rowe (cornerbacks) and Press Taylor (senior offensive assistant).
Klayton Adams was promoted from assistant offensive line coach to tight ends coach, Parks Frazier was promoted from offensive quality control coach to assistant quarterbacks coach, Doug McKenney was promoted from assistant strength and conditioning coach to applied sports science/conditioning coach and David Overstreet II was promoted from defensive quality control coach to assistant defensive backs coach.
Milanovich is the most experienced of the new additions. He’s been coaching for 17 years, including three seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19). He’s also been a head coach with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League (2012-16) and was hired as head coach of the Edmonton Football Team in December 2019. The CFL season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, and Milanovich never coached a game for Edmonton.
Milanovich was part of two Grey Cup championships as an assistant with the Montreal Alouettes – alongside Brady – and also spent three seasons coaching in NFL Europe. A former Maryland quarterback like Colts head coach Frank Reich, he reportedly was on Reich’s short list in 2018 but was unavailable because of his role in Jacksonville.
Taylor is another former college quarterback with ties to Reich, including a stint as the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Eagles while Reich was the team’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17. Taylor was with Philadelphia for eight years overall and was elevated to passing game coordinator last year.
Montgomery was the offensive coordinator at Maryland for the past two seasons and spent three years as the head coach at East Carolina (2016-18). His NFL experience includes three years as wide receivers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-12) and a 27-game playing career that included stops with the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.
Mawae had a 16-year Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans and was the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears in 2016. He was an offensive analyst under former NFL head coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State the past three seasons.
Rowe was Indianapolis cornerback Kenny Moore II’s defensive coordinator at Valdosta State in 2016 and was the cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State last season. He spent three years as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Washington Football Team from 2017-19.
Hastings has an extensive college football background that includes three years at Michigan (2015-17), two years at Indiana State (2018-19) and a stint as player personnel analyst at Ole Miss last year. He also worked in the front office with the Eagles in 2014 and was a wide receiver for three seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
Sirianni took three former Indianapolis assistants with him to Philadelphia. Former Colts cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon will be the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, and former Indy passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and tight ends coach Jason Michael joined Philly in the same roles.
The Colts also lost assistant special teams coach Frank Ross to a promotion with the Houston Texans, and legendary running backs coach Tom Rathman retired.
