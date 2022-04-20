INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indianapolis Colts began offseason workouts this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, not all the residual pain from the 2021 season had not been washed away.
A 26-11 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season finale cost the team its third playoff berth in four seasons and served as the catalyst for significant – and ongoing – offseason change.
It could also serve as fuel for the Colts’ 2022 hopes.
“I think it’s probably a better question for (general manager) Chris (Ballard). I just snap the football,” center Ryan Kelly said of the impact of that loss on this year’s roster. “But I think that certainly the Jacksonville game lasted and still will forever last because you look back at – a memory will make you jog a game from last year and you realize what a good team we had. And then you remember that every single NFL season looks differently.
“You know as soon as the season’s over you’ve got 20-30 guys who will never be here again. And then you re-sign, your team looks a hell of a lot different. So I think that there’s – as much pain as that was after the way we started the last season and finished it – I think with some of the signings that we’ve got, I think that that also turns into a lot of motivation for this year.”
Matt Ryan is in at quarterback – the fifth new starter in as many years under head coach Frank Reich – and the defense has been beefed up with the additions of All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
Expectations are high for a team that went 8-2 during the middle of the 2021 season but stumbled out of the gate and crumbled down the stretch. Indianapolis has consistently been viewed as a title contender under the stewardship of Reich and Ballard, but their four seasons together have produced just two postseason berths and one playoff victory.
For that to change this fall, the Colts need to get off to a stronger start. They haven’t won in Week 1 since 2013, and the road to 1-0 begins with the meetings, film study and strength and conditioning work that comprises the first two weeks of the offseason schedule.
It’s work second-year defensive end Kwity Paye has been looking forward to since that fateful January day in Jacksonville.
“Once we lost, we were on the bus going back to the airport, and I was just thinking (about) all the stuff I’m gonna do this offseason, all the work I’m gonna put in this offseason,” Paye said. “… When you’re in season, I was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait till the offseason so I can really fix my angles.’ I can really – because when you’re in season, it’s hard to kind of really work on certain things. It takes a lot of time.
“When you’re in season, you don’t really have that time. So I was just thinking about all the training I’m gonna do, all the extra stuff I’m gonna do.”
That’s a fitting mentality for the team as a whole.
Indianapolis believes it has improved since the loss to the Jaguars. But it remains to be seen how all the new pieces will come together.
Ryan already has begun putting his stamp on the offense, suggesting tweaks and new play variations during offensive meetings, and the entirely new defensive coaching staff soon will get its first chance to work with players on the field.
But any move forward the franchise makes will have roots in the way last season ended.
“We have a unique amends that we have to (make), but there are 31 teams that need to make amends because none of us reached the ultimate goal except for one team,” Reich said. “So the rest of us are trying to get there, and ours was unique the way it ended. So are we trying to right the ship there? Of course we are.
“As we said last year, that scar will be there and I’m reminded of it every day. You look and you say, ‘I remember when I got that cut.’ I’ve thought about that analogy that we talked about then, and the more I thought about – it was a good analogy. It still applies. You look at a scar, and you say, ‘That didn’t feel good when I got that. I prefer not to feel that again. So let’s try to avoid that the next time.’”