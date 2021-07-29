WESTFIELD – It’s difficult to overstate the impact DeForest Buckner had on the Indianapolis Colts defense in 2020.
The unit ranked No. 1 in the NFL for much of the first half of the season and finished eighth – its best showing since placing third overall in 2007. Buckner wasn’t the sole reason for the improvement, of course.
But his contributions went well beyond his team-high 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He helped change the prevailing mentality of a defense that ranked 16th overall in 2019 and was still navigating growing pains with a host of first- and second-year players.
Buckner didn’t just make the team better on the field. He helped his teammates understand just how good they could be.
And he’s already at it again this summer, noting there’s no reason Indianapolis can’t field the No. 1 overall defense for the entire season.
“We can definitely get there,” Buckner said. “I think we have the unit to do it. You guys saw last year throughout the year, we played some great ball games. For me, looking back at the 2020 season, it’s consistency. For a point in time, we were the No. 1 defense in the league and then kind of fell off towards the end. That’s because there were certain games where we let off the gas pedal, a little bit of miscommunication or a missed tackle here or there.
“For me, it’s just consistency. If we’re consistent from start to finish, I believe we could finish (as the) No. 1 defense in the league.”
That might sound surprising for a team that lost both starting defensive ends in the offseason and lacks proven sack production on the roster aside from Buckner.
But it’s an opinion that’s widespread throughout the locker room.
There’s a lot of confidence in the ability of first-round pick Kwity Paye to step in immediately at right defensive end. And the combo of Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay and Al-Quadin Muhammad will be asked to hold things down on the left side.
The interior appears set with Buckner and standout nose tackle Grover Stewart, and they will play in front a veteran linebacker group led by All Pro Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin.
There are questions about the third cornerback slot – with Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III and Isaiah Rodgers competing for the role now and T.J. Carrie set to join them when he returns from a COVID absence. But the top two spots appear to be set with veterans Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II.
Safety is likewise strong with a pair of rising stars set to start in Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon.
There’s a shared sense the talent is there. It’s just a matter of bringing all the pieces together.
“We’re as good as we want to be, and I truly believe that,” Blackmon said. “We have the players. We have all the things that we need. We just have to go out there and execute if we want to win. So I think that’s the main thing that we’ve gotta do is make sure that we’re on the same page.”
Fourth-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, as always, is more focused on the details.
He and his assistants sent each player home for the summer with specific improvement plans. They were given a list of three or four fundamental areas in which to improve along with drills and exercises to make it happen.
It could be as simple as sharper footwork or consistently playing through the football, but the plans were expected to be implemented during the eight weeks the team was apart. Now that training camp is underway at Grand Park, it’s time to build on that foundation.
“If we collectively get better on technique, we’re gonna be collectively better as a unit,” Eberlfus said. “So that’s what we look for.”
There were signs of progress Thursday along the defensive line. Newcomers Isaac Rochell and Damontre Moore recorded “sacks” against Jacob Eason and the second-team offense, and tackle Taylor Stallworth crashed through the offensive line to stonewall a run play.
But the pads haven’t even come on yet, and Rhodes and Leonard haven’t taken a single snap.
If the defense can live up to its internal expectations, it will make things infinitely easier on an offense with a new starting quarterback and left tackle.
There are whispers of Super Bowl potential surrounding the team, and Buckner isn’t about to shy away from such talk. Or the defense’s role in making it happen.
“Definitely realistic for this team,” he said. “You saw what we were able to do last year, and I feel like we’ve only gotten better over the offseason roster wise, and we’ve got a lot of great core guys coming back, great leadership from top to bottom. I think it’s possible, definitely.”
