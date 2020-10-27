INDIANAPOLIS — Pass rushing is more of an art than a science.
And even the finest artists have a low percentage of success.
As Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker puts it, 15 sacks represent a great season. But a player who hits that number likely rushed opposing quarterbacks 400 times. There are few walks of life where that ratio would be considered an unqualified positive.
That’s a testament to how difficult a pass rusher’s job is, and it helps explain why Baker isn’t panicking over the recent stall in the Colts’ sack total. After a hot start — nine sacks in the first three games — Indianapolis has recorded just four sacks over its last three outings.
It’s a number that must improve as the Colts prepare for prolific quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions on Sunday. But it’s not causing Baker any sleepless nights.
“I don’t get hung up in the lack of sacks,” Baker said. “Sacks will come.”
Like many coaches, he’s more interested in the overall effect his defense is having on opposing passers. That can take many forms.
Hurries can lead to incompletions or interceptions that don’t show up for the defensive line in the box score. And quarterback hits might be the best measure of effective pressure.
Those tend to accumulate over the course of a game and alter the offense’s mindset. Protections change — leaving fewer receivers running routes — and the ball starts coming out faster, which makes it harder to attack with the deep ball.
The sack numbers have been down recently in part because Indianapolis has faced mobile quarterbacks who can extend plays outside the pocket. Baker admits he might have taken some of the edge off the pass rush by overemphasizing pocket containment.
“I think you do need to have a consciousness of where the quarterback is,” Baker said. “You need to be able to speed him up without allowing him to extend the down. And you need to let him feel you. Whether it’s a completion, incompletion or interception, it’s a positive down any time the quarterback’s gotta get up to see what happened with the ball.”
The Colts have recorded 32 quarterback hits, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has 13 alone.
That’s certainly had an impact on the team’s league-leading 10 interceptions. And those takeaways have played a big role in Indianapolis holding opponents to 288 yards per game, the second-lowest total in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (286.3).
Baker’s more interested in consistently affecting throws than in raw sack numbers.
But the Colts would do well to take advantage of a struggling Detroit offensive line Sunday. Stafford has been sacked 14 times through the first six games, and he’s completing just 62.3% of his passes — his lowest rate since 2014.
The consistent pressure has limited the Lions to the 20th-ranked passing offense despite the presence of deep-threat wide receiver Kenny Golladay (16.9 yards per reception) and red-zone threat T.J. Hockenson (four touchdowns).
Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has a simple philosophy for jump-starting the pass rush.
“I just think guys have to throw their fastball, whatever that is,” he said. “If it’s a power rush, you throw that. If he’s a guy working on the edge, let’s do that. I think sometimes when you’re playing run and have to convert to the pass, we have to do that a little bit faster.”
That jibes with Baker’s critical self-scout.
He believes it’s time to let the quarterback hunters off the leash.
“I think I’ve gotta do a better job of getting those guys to max out,” Baker said. “I think there’s been some other different points of emphasis in terms of controlling the pocket that maybe there’s been too much attention given to — to be a little self-critical. That’ll allow them to kind of go get it, so to say, and that’s certainly where my emphasis has been.”
