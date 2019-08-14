WESTFIELD — Jacoby Brissett was efficient, if unspectacular, in the first of two practices against the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday at Grand Park.
Brissett completed 15 of 20 attempts in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, including a highly impressive 11-of-14 during full-team work. One incompletion was dropped by veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and the other two came in the red zone.
Running back Nyheim Hines was the favorite target with five catches, and Hilton pulled in three receptions. Tight end Jack Doyle and Deon Cain — seeing first-team reps for the first time — had two catches each.
Brissett didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception, though one pass to Doyle was caught after it was tipped by a linebacker. He also was “sacked” twice.
“I thought, as a whole, we started out pretty well, and then we had a few protection issues,” head coach Frank Reich said. “They ran a couple blitzes on us that got to us. I’m not happy that it happened — because we take a lot of pride in that — but we gotta clean those things up.
“And sometimes it takes another opponent to expose you in an area. So we’ll take a look at that and get that corrected.”
Brissett has taken all of the first-team reps since practice began in the spring, and Reich has been most impressed with the quarterback’s mastery of the protection schemes.
The Indianapolis Colts put a lot of responsibility on the quarterback and the center to call out protections, and Reich has seen a great deal of improvement in Brissett from a year ago. He also likes that the 26-year-old quarterback is getting rid of the football quicker and throwing with more rhythm.
As Andrew Luck continues to be sidelined with a calf injury that has morphed into an ankle issue, the time is fast approaching when Indianapolis will have to make a definitive call on the starter for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Reich said there still is some breathing room ahead of that deadline.
“Ideally, the more time you have (to prepare the starter), the better,” Reich said. “But, by the end of the third preseason game, I think you just have to know something. You’ve gotta be able to make a call and move from there.
“And whether we’ll full speed with Andrew after that third preseason game or at that point are we gonna go with Jacoby? So we’ll make that decision when that time comes.”
The Colts host the Chicago Bears in the third preseason game Aug. 24.
LUCK UPDATE
The franchise quarterback again watched practice from the sideline, spending ample time huddling with Brissett, Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady.
Luck had a noticeable wrap on his left ankle but no other visible restrictions. Reich said the 29-year-old’s throwing session earlier in the day went very well.
“He’s pushing (the lower leg injury) just enough,” Reich said. “His throwing session today, I watched it on tape, and — I don’t know if he’s gonna be ready (Week 1) or not, we’ll see — but the little bit that I saw today looked good.”
The head coach and general manager Chris Ballard repeatedly have stated their confidence Luck will do everything possible to get back on the playing field as soon as he can.
Reich elaborated on that a little further Wednesday.
“He’s Andrew Luck,” Reich said. “He’s our starting quarterback. That’s his job. That’s his calling, if you will. That’s what he’s here to do. So he’s exhausting every resource to be there for the team. No doubt.”
NELSON UPDATE
Quenton Nelson also is dealing with an ankle injury suffered late in Sunday’s practice.
He missed his second straight practice Wednesday but ran through some individual footwork drills with a trainer on the sideline. The all-pro left guard also said he spent a good portion of practice focusing in on his replacement — Josh Andrews — and offering whatever advice he could.
Reich said it's unlikely Nelson will play in Saturday's exhibition game against the Browns, but it does not appear as though his absence will be lengthy.
“Taking it day by day,” Nelson said. “We’ll see. I’m just trying to get better, getting treatment every day, a bunch of times a day. And just trying to get back out here.”
