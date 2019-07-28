WESTFIELD — Jalen Collins has been where the Indianapolis Colts hope to go.
A second-round pick out of LSU in 2015, Collins started all three playoff games during the Atlanta Falcons’ run to Super Bowl LI in his second season.
There are several similarities between those 2016 Falcons and these 2019 Colts, including a high-octane offense and a young, athletic defense on the rise.
And Collins believes Indianapolis has some of the necessary blueprint for that level of success.
“It takes every day, on and off the field, being locked in, trying to get one percent better as we say,” he said after Sunday's afternoon practice at Grand Park, “finding that edge and just whatever ways we can improve and help the guys around us.”
Collins is one of the more intriguing players on the roster.
The Super Bowl loss against the New England Patriots is the last game the 26-year-old has played that counts.
He’s been suspended four times for violating the NFL’s drug policies, including a 10-game ban to open the 2017 season. When he was cleared to return from that suspension, he was released by the Falcons.
The Colts signed him last November with no promises, and he spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad — working in relative anonymity and attempting to prove he’s serious about turning his career around.
“It was honestly a blessing just to be in that position, just to be back on a team, back working with a great group of guys and ultimately trying to get my feet back under me,” Collins said.
Now he finds himself in the midst of the most important training camp position battle. Kenny Moore and Pierre Desir stand as the starting cornerbacks in the base defense, but the nickel spot remains open.
With teams using an extra defensive back about 75 percent of the time in today’s NFL, it’s the closest thing to an open competition for a starting role this year.
Rookie Rock Ya-Sin — who continued an impressive offseason with two interceptions Sunday — third-year defender Quincy Wilson and Collins are the primary candidates to fill the role.
All three have rotated in with the first team, and each has similar physical and athletic abilities.
It’s a contest that figures to last deep into the preseason and one Collins is quick to embrace.
“That’s what this is about, competing, trying to be the best that I can be and push these guys to be the best that they can be so that we can max out our potential,” he said.
PLAY OF THE DAY
A pair of red-zone plays by rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell turned more than a few heads in Sunday's practice.
The former Ohio State star showed tremendous short-area agility to break away from Collins in the end zone and create separation rarely seen in that part of the field for a touchdown grab from Andrew Luck in one-on-one drills.
Later, in full team competition, Campbell kept his feet inbounds and pulled in a one-handed catch at the back of the end zone from Jacoby Brissett.
It was further evidence of head coach Frank Reich's belief there is no cap on the wide receiver’s potential.
“The two plays he made in the red zone today weren’t hybrid, gadget, slot receiver type plays,” Reich said. “They were legit NFL, I’m gonna be a stud receiver plays.”
LUCK WATCH
The quarterback’s second day of 7-on-7 work Sunday was not as proficient as his first.
Luck started 2-of-6 during the drill and rallied to finish 5-of-11. He threw a touchdown pass to Deon Cain and also was intercepted by Ya-Sin.
Luck also had overthrows intended for tight end Eric Ebron in the end zone and running back Nyheim Hines on a crossing route. Another pass was dropped by running back Marlon Mack.
Luck has been working slowly back into practice while recovering from a calf strain suffered during the spring. Reich allowed the leg injury could affect the quarterback’s accuracy, but he hasn’t seen evidence that is the case.
“I feel like he has been accurate,” Reich said. “I don’t know what he was in 7-on-7 today. I know (Friday) he was near perfect. Today down there, he missed one or two. The defense made some good plays. It was pretty windy out there today, too, so it was a little bit of a factor there.
“You get in the red zone, your completion percentage is probably going down a little bit because everything is tightened up. So what I see in drills and in the periods is I think his accuracy has been normal.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Jabaal Sheard remains sidelined with a knee injury, and defensive end Kemoko Turay missed a second straight practice with a shoulder issue.
Tight end Gabe Holmes suffered an ankle injury during practice, and wide receivers Campbell and Penny Hart ended participation early with hamstring ailments.
Reich said each of the banged up players will continue to be evaluated during Monday’s off day.
ROSTER MOVE
Following Sunday’s practice, the Colts signed running back Keith Ford and waived running back Aca’Cedric Ware.
Ford spent 14 weeks on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster for the final two weeks of last season.
