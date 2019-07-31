WESTFIELD — If any short-term good can come from Andrew Luck’s extended training camp absence, it involves Jacoby Brissett.
The Indianapolis Colts’ back-up quarterback has significant game experience, with 15 starts in place of Luck during the 2017 season. And he’s familiar with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s scheme after more than a year in this offense.
The additional first-team reps he’s received over the past few days can only help his confidence and efficiency as he prepares to start the preseason opener at the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 8.
“I think any time a guy gets a lot of reps, that’s huge for us as a team,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, yeah, we want Andrew out there, but when a guy is getting significant reps, getting the timing down with the receivers, the snap count, the cadence and the calls down with the center and the offensive line — I mean that’s invaluable.
“I think Jacoby has handled it well. What I think he has really done is gain the trust of everybody in the offensive huddle. They have confidence in him that he’s going to get the job done when he is in there.”
Brissett is a different quarterback than the man who completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions two years ago.
Quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has made a big impact in terms of fundamentals and technique, but the 26-year-old also has an ineffable quality that can’t be taught.
“(He’s a) great leader, man,” linebacker Darius Leonard said. “... I’ve seen him in OTAs getting on vets. Usually if a vet messes up, anybody will just walk on by. But Jacoby won’t let a mistake walk by. So you see a leader on the field and off the field.”
Brissett doesn’t see his current role as any different from his teammates’. He’s trying to make the most of his opportunities and build chemistry with the offense.
He also knows Luck will take back the reins as soon as possible.
Brissett joked the first-stringer has been a little too intense during the walkthrough practices Luck is using to get his passing reps in. But he’s also seen the quarterback’s progress first-hand.
“He’s making strides,” Brissett said. “He’s taking mental reps and taking, obviously, the walkthrough reps. Hopefully, it pays off for him.”
SURPRISING SPEED
Fifth-round linebacker E.J. Speed took first-team reps as the strong-side linebacker for the first time Wednesday as defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus continues to experiment with different combinations.
The trio of Speed, fellow rookie Bobby Okereke and Darius Leonard gave the Colts a rare mix of length and athleticism at the linebacker spots.
It was the latest positive step for Speed, who has enjoyed a strong training camp and drawn comparisons to Leonard. Even the all-pro linebacker sees the similarities.
“He reminds me of myself,” Leonard said. “We’re both tall, lanky, very fast and very athletic. So when he’s out there, I like watching the way he uses his hands, the way he comes down hill. So I definitely see a little bit of me in him.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin continued his ball-hawking ways with an athletic interception along the sideline.
Brissett targeted free-agent addition Devin Funchess, but Ya-Sin used his body to separate the wide receiver from the ball while the pass was in the air. He then made a juggling catch for his latest training camp turnover.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kemoko Turay missed his fourth straight practice with a shoulder injury, and defensive end Jabaal Sheard continued to sit out with a knee injury. Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell also remained sidelined after tweaking his hamstring in Sunday’s practice.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and safety Clayton Geathers were among the players receiving a scheduled day off.
