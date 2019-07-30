WESTFIELD — The Indianapolis Colts have had no luck on the injury front.
For years, in good times and bad, the franchise has been among the NFL leaders in games loss to injuries. Head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard are determined to change that.
The pair have altered the training camp schedule during the first seven-to-10 days this summer to account for the fact studies show that’s the time when the majority of soft-tissue injuires occur.
Some practices — like Tuesday’s one-hour, 40-minute session — have been cut short, and veterans have been given extra days off to re-acclimate to the rigors of the football season.
Others who are returning from injuries that kept them out of the entire spring program — like tight end Jack Doyle and safety Clayton Geathers — are being worked back into full practice at a slower pace.
The full results from the changes won’t be clear until after the 2019 season has come to an end, but Reich fully embraces the recent movement fueled by sports science.
“I’m old school in some ways, but I like the sports science stuff,” he said. “It’s just a question of how to use it. We’ve got a really good team of people, and then just the way Chris and I mesh on it and talk through it. I just think it’s good to use the information, but you’ve still got to synthesize it and still come down and make judgements at the end of the day that you think are best.”
Reich served as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 and saw some of the pioneering practices first-hand. The Eagles were among the first franchises to adopt an analytical approach to load management, and they remain at the forefront of the movement.
Reich’s own experience goes back to his playing days with the Buffalo Bills. Strength and conditioning coach Rusty Jones was using many advanced techniques now popular throughout the NFL as early as the 1980s.
Jones was one of the first hires for Reich’s staff in Indianapolis.
Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri — at 46, the oldest player in the league — also appreciates the new-school techniques. And not only because he’s the only player who didn’t have to run the pre-camp conditioning test this year.
“I know Rusty and our staff has paid attention to — we wear the little GPS monitors and heart-rate monitors to make sure that guys are maxing out and doing a certain level, and then when you get to a certain red-line level they either try to count your reps or back you down a little bit,” he said. “Soft-tissue injuries and stuff like that are notorious across the league. It’s because you’re working a lot harder and a lot more hours, and your recovery is not as much.
“So (the Colts) paid a lot more attention this year to that, and they’re trying to make sure that we get the right amount of reps to get healthy, strong, fast, all this stuff but not overdoing it and trying to minimize risks of injuries and stuff like that. Yeah, it’s definitely different this year.”
FLAG FEST
Yellow penalty flags were flying early and often during Tuesday’s practice at Grand Park Sports Complex.
During 1-on-1 drills against the wide receivers, the defensive backs were called for pass interference on nearly 50 percent of the reps.
Once team drills began, the offense put itself in a few adverse positions with unnecessary mental mistakes.
It’s an area Reich plans to address with the team.
“That’s why we have the officials out here,” he said. “When we get a pre-snap penalty, I want to mark it off. A delay of game? I want us to feel the pain of it. And, of course, we do tell the officials to call it a little bit tighter, like the pass interference stuff because we want our guys to kind of get used to it.
“So we need to clean that up. We’ve talked about that as a team that we’ve got to become a less penalized team, more disciplined in that way. So that’s certainly a goal.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Wide receiver Chester Rogers appeared to have a touchdown reception after breaking free of cornerback Pierre Desir in the corner of the end zone, but Desir closed the gap while the ball was in the air and knocked the pass out of Rogers’ hands.
It was the second strip for the veteran defensive back who enjoyed a strong practice overall. He also knocked the ball away from running back Nyheim Hines to force a fumble earlier in full-team drills.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed wide receiver Roger Lewis and guard Ian Silberman after Tuesday’s practice. Linebacker Drew Lewis and guard William Poehls were waived to make room on the roster.
Roger Lewis has 43 receptions for 513 yards and four touchdowns in 28 career games with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. Silberman previously spent time with Indianapolis in 2017 and also has been on the roster with the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, Titans, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.
