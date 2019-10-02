INDIANAPOLIS – Humble pie.
That was Jacoby Brissett’s description of Sunday’s humiliating 31-24 loss against the Oakland Raiders. It snapped a modest two-game winning streak for the Indianapolis Colts and ended a string of seven straight wins overall at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It also felt nothing like the previous three weeks of the season when the Colts had been highly competitive in every game.
Against the Raiders, the defense surrendered touchdowns on each of the first two possessions, and the offense opened with a pair of three-and-outs. Indianapolis trailed by 14 points on three separate occasions and were two scores behind for all but about six minutes between the 8:03 mark of the first quarter and Chester Rogers’ 4-yard touchdown catch with 5:27 remaining in the game.
It was reminiscent of the 42-34 loss against the New York Jets last season, right down to a late interception that killed the last-best chance at victory.
That loss dropped Indianapolis to 1-5. It won nine of the last 10 games to finish the regular season.
“Definitely, I mean, we should win all of them to be honest with you,” Brissett said about the feeling the Oakland game was one that got away. “But definitely a game that we thought we should’ve won, and hopefully it jumpstarts us like it did last year.
“It’s our humble pie. We’ve got a tough opponent coming up, and you’ve got a great opportunity. Hopefully, we just use that as our motivation.”
They don’t come much tougher than the next opponent.
The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0, have the game’s most improvisational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and are averaging an NFL-high 33.8 points per game.
Throw in the deafening crowd at Arrowhead Stadium and a prime-time Sunday night kickoff, and the challenge only increases.
There’s no time for lingering effects from the stunning loss Indianapolis just endured. The team has to make an honest assessment of its play and move forward.
“You can’t do anything else,” left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “It happened. Everybody saw it happen. So we have to own it. We have to look at our mistakes, correct them and make sure they don’t happen again.”
For the defense, that could be an even greater task.
It has surrendered 55 points and 774 yards in the past two weeks. Now, it faces an offense that can make opponents look bad even on their best day.
And Mahomes figures to be in a feisty mood.
He failed to throw a touchdown pass during last week’s 34-30 win against the Detroit Lions, snapping a streak of 14 straight regular-season games with at least one scoring strike.
The Colts will insist their focus lies elsewhere this week. And, to an extent, it’s true.
There will be a lot of self-evaluation, and everything the defense did wrong Sunday is correctable.
“Yeah, but that’s why you’re a professional football player,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “You learn. You grow. Coach talks about it all the time. Win or lose, (it’s) how you respond. Go back to the drawing board, get better win or lose. So we lost (Sunday). We’ll get better. We’ll learn.”
There are recent memories to clear against Kansas City, as well.
Last season ended with a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, and that defeat has lingered.
Indianapolis was one of the hottest teams in the league entering the game. And the Colts fully believed they could win and advance.
“That one hurt a little bit,” tight end Eric Ebron said. “Just cause of how hard we fought to get to where we were. That’s why I think that one hurt a lot.”
All of it has to be flushed from the system this week.
Last week, last year, none of it matters now.
If the Raiders’ game was a wakeup call for a team still trying to establish an identity, the Chiefs are going to represent a very harsh morning after.
“It was humble pie,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said, agreeing with his quarterback. “And I think, at some point I’ve probably said this before, humble pie does not taste good, but in some ways it’s really good for you. There’s no reason for our team to get to a point where we should be thinking that we arrived, but it’s just human nature sometimes.
“You have a week or two and things go well. We had two games where we won, and maybe you just lose a little bit (of focus). Maybe. You don’t know if that’s what it was, but if that’s what it was then this certainly brings you back to reality. And we can’t wait to get out there Sunday night.”
