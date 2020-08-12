INDIANAPOLIS – So far, so good.
The Indianapolis Colts entered Phase 2 of training camp Wednesday, replacing their face coverings with football helmets and running drills at full speed on the practice field for the first time. Through the first two weeks of the altered camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the team has reported no positive tests for the novel coronavirus.
That’s a sign the plan designed by head athletic trainer Dave Hammer – the Colts’ infection control officer – is working.
“There is a little bit of optimism, but I don’t take it for granted,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “You know how it is. You take something for granted, and it comes up and bites you. This is not one thing that we want to come up and bite us.”
It’s already been a momentous sports week, with the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing their fall athletic seasons because of concerns surrounding the virus and its potential long-term effects. The Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 are proceeding with plans to play football next month.
Major League Baseball has been forced to reschedule more than 20 games after coronavirus outbreaks sidelined the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
Meanwhile, the NBA – with zero positive test results since its season restarted Aug. 1 – revealed plans for players to welcome guests inside the bubble near Orlando, Florida, by the end of the month. That could lead to a limited number of fans – about one per player – attending games beginning with the second round of the playoffs.
Through it all, the NFL is marching toward the most unique regular season in its 101-year history.
The Colts are scheduled to put on full pads and practice 11-on-11 for the first time Monday, and they are slated to open the season Sept. 13 at Jacksonville. The ability to keep that schedule intact depends on the effectiveness of the guidelines intended to prevent the spread of the virus and the players’ success in abiding by them.
“At this very moment, I believe (we’ll be able to complete the season), but time will tell,” veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. “You never know what may happen. So, right now, we are just going through it, and we’re just going to see how it goes from here on out.”
That sense of uncertainty has been commonplace since offseason training activities began in April with Zoom calls instead of on-field work.
Tight end Jack Doyle said that required a new routine to be developed, and then players made another adjustment over the summer to get ready for training camp. Now, they’re adapting to the new rules and regulations – which include daily testing through at least Sept. 5 – and looking forward to ramping up on-field activity.
Uncertainty has become the new normal.
“It’s just what it is, and it’s been different, but it’s good,” Doyle said. “Credit to our coaches and our staff for keeping it as close to normal as they could, and we’ve been able to get a ton of work in.”
Indianapolis does not plan to quarantine players in a nearby hotel as teams like the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have done. Instead, they’re relying on players to understand the significance of the moment and to make good decisions accordingly.
The Colts are cautiously optimistic their protocols will continue to work, and they’ve been pleasantly surprised by the relatively low number of positive tests throughout the league.
“The testing has been very good,” Reich said. “I think guys have done a good job with it. I think around the league everybody realizes the seriousness of it, and we’re all trying to learn. I think we’re in a good spot, and we need to continue to respect what’s out there and just stay in this routine.
“But I’m almost surprised at how few cases there are. When you read the general news, you just feel like there would be more represented within the NFL, and there really have been very few to my knowledge.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts activated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, clearing him to join practice.
Wide receiver Malik Henry was waived to make room on the roster.
FAREWELL TO A LEGEND
Former Indianapolis offensive line coach Howard Mudd died Wednesday after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident two weeks ago near Seattle.
Mudd coached the Colts offensive line from 1998 through 2009 and returned during the preseason last year to help new offensive line coach Chris Strausser – a close friend – establish himself on the job. He’s best known as the architect of offensive lines that protected Peyton Manning for the majority of the quarterback’s career in Indianapolis.
Mudd played seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears and was a two-time All-Pro.
His coaching career began in 1972 at the University of California, and he also coached the offensive line for the San Diego Chargers (1974-76), 49ers (1977), Seattle Seahawks (1978-82, 1993-97), Cleveland Browns (1983-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-92) and Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12).
“Rest in Peace, Howard Mudd,” Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter. “Howard was a GREAT player during a shortened career and then became one of the game’s all-time greatest offensive line coaches. He contributed to many different teams over 47 years in our league – but he will always be a Colt. #LoveYouHoward”
Mudd was 78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.