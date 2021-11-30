INDIANAPOLIS – It should come as no surprise Carson Wentz has been very good this season on RPOs.
The run-pass option became an NFL sensation in part because of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles of 2017. Wentz’s ability to execute the play-action fake, combined with athleticism defenses must respect and a strong and accurate throwing arm make him an ideal RPO quarterback and – that season -- an MVP candidate.
Before a December knee injury cut his season short, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns and added a career-high 299 rushing yards in 2017. The Eagles – with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as the offensive coordinator -- ranked third in scoring offense at 28.6 points per game and also were third in the running game with 2,115 rushing yards despite LaGarrette Blount leading the team with just 766 yards on the ground.
The RPO – borrowed from the spread-option popularized at the major college football level by Urban Meyer and Rich Rodriguez some two decades ago and updated with a more robust passing option at the pro level – has stuck around because it works.
Wentz has been deadly on RPOs in his first season with Indianapolis, completing 66.1% (41-of-62) of his passes for 483 yards with six touchdowns, one interception and a 115.2 quarterback rating. He’s also rushed three times for 22 yards and another score, and his 7.8 yards per passing attempt on RPOs is nearly a full yard better than his average on all other plays (6.9).
Those numbers parallel Wentz’s success with the play-action game overall. He’s completing 62.5% of his throws (70-of-112) off play-action with nine touchdowns, two interceptions and a 110.9 quarterback rating.
The tremendous success of running back Jonathan Taylor – who was showered with MVP chants after his fourth-quarter touchdown tied the game in a 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday – has a lot to do with the RPO and play-action passing numbers. But it’s a symbiotic relationship.
Wentz must read the “conflict” defender on an RPO before determining what to do with the football. That read serves a similar post-snap purpose as sending a man in motion does before the snap. It provides a preview of the defense’s intentions.
During the loss against the Bucs, it often revealed Tampa Bay was serious about stacking the box to stop the run. The “conflict” defender – a player charged with making the decision to defend the run or pass – often stood his ground and remained firm in the team’s desire to make Wentz beat them.
He nearly did.
Wentz completed 27 of 44 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns – including a 15-yarder to tight end Jack Doyle off an RPO in the second quarter – and Indianapolis (6-6) put up the third-highest point total against the reigning Super Bowl champs this season. The other two teams – Los Angeles Rams (34 points) and New Orleans Saints (36) – won in large part because they played turnover-free football.
The Colts turned the ball over five teams. The only other team to do that against the Bucs this season was the Chicago Bears, and they lost 38-3.
“That was probably the most disappointing thing about the game because I thought offensively we played very well,” Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “I thought we moved the ball up and down the field on a very, very good defense, and it was uncharacteristic to have that many turnovers – the kind of turnovers that we had. Obviously, it’s unfortunate because that is what to me costs us the game.”
Tampa Bay converted those turnovers into 24 points, including back-to-back 65-yard touchdown drives in the third quarter to erase Indianapolis’ 24-14 lead.
But much of the postgame focus has centered on a lack of touches for Taylor. He finished with 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown against the league’s No. 1-ranked run defense, but eight carries, 57 yards and the score came on the Colts’ penultimate drive.
Taylor didn’t touch the ball in the third quarter, and fans demanded answers. Much of it comes down to the RPOs.
Tampa Bay stayed firm in its run blitzes with Indianapolis protecting a lead in the third quarter. By the final period, when the Bucs moved in front by a touchdown, they were no longer as concerned about the run.
The defense expected the Colts to throw the ball in a comeback attempt, and the RPOs allowed Indianapolis to catch them off guard.
“They were looking like it was a heavy box, and they’re bailing out,” Reich said. “Two or three of those gash runs that Jonathan had in the last quarter were -- they’re up there heavy to start and at the snap of the ball, they’re softening and bailing out, and we ripped a couple runs up in there. Then they played a couple heavy boxes, and we ripped one up in there against a heavy box, and it was a great run and great blocking by the o-line.
“That’s what they’re going to do. They’re going to go to the extreme in disguising. They’re going to run more run blitzes, and they’re going to find more ways to create that heavy box through those ways. You have to be able to adjust post-snap. RPOs is one way. It’s not the (only) way, it’s one way.”
Reich said about five to 10 RPOs per game is a good number. It was higher against Tampa Bay because of the way defensive coordinator Todd Bowles calls the game and because of that defense’s strength against the run.
Indianapolis still finds value in dictating to defenses and calling runs for Taylor without an option. But play-calling adjusts week to week based on matchups – just like everything else in the world’s greatest football league.
“If it’s not the No. 1 run defense, maybe you don’t run as many RPOs,” Reich said. “But when you’re going up against the No. 1 run defense, you got to find creative ways to match what they’re doing.”
