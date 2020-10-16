INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday they have closed their practice facility after "several" members of the organization received positive test results for COVID-19.
In a statement, the team said it is confirming those results while working remotely.
The Colts (3-2) are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. No announcement has been made about the status of that game.
The NFL rescheduled eight games last week in the wake of outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, and 11 AFC teams have had at least one game moved off its original date entering this week.
The Titans reportedly had 23 positive tests throughout their franchise over a two-week span. The Patriots have had four confirmed positive tests including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.
The Colts placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of training camp in July but had no reported positive tests before Friday.
This story will be updated.
