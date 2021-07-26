WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts will open training camp this week without head coach Frank Reich.
General manager Chris Ballard announced Monday at Grand Park that Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 but is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.
“I don’t want this to turn out to be a negative in terms of people running away from being vaccinated because it’s so critical,” Ballard said. “I think with Frank testing positive and getting COVID and having no symptoms, it shows it works.”
There is no firm timetable for Reich’s return. It’s likely the earliest date he could come back is Aug. 2, but Ballard emphasized the team will follow all NFL protocols and exercise caution. He also noted further testing is underway to determine the exact variant Reich caught, and that also could affect his recovery and return date.
The Colts will not name an interim head coach. Instead the responsibilities will be divided among all three coordinators – Marcus Brady on offense, Matt Eberflus on defense and Bubba Ventrone on special teams.
“Bubba will handle some things at practice, but between Marcus and Flus and Bubba, we’ll split up some responsibilities,” Ballard said. “Bubba’s a little more free during practice, so he’ll handle some of the practice duties.”
Reich will remain involved in all aspects of the team’s preseason preparation. He’ll continue to attend morning staff meetings and daily team meetings through Zoom, and he has remained in constant contact with all members of the organization.
That doesn’t make it any easier for the head coach, who will miss the start of practices during a season with high expectations.
“I’m excited for training camp, however I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement released by the team. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated, and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well, and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”
Indianapolis does not believe an outbreak is imminent. One other unnamed staff member also has tested positive, but that situation is not related to Reich’s diagnosis.
Rookies and first-year Colts reported to Grand Park on Saturday, and the full roster is due to arrive Tuesday. Public practice begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Reich’s positive test occurred late last week. Ballard can’t remember whether the confirmation came Thursday or Friday, but the players were aware throughout the weekend.
The general manager said it’s a testament to the trust and respect among the organization that the news didn’t leak.
Ballard said 60% of Indianapolis’ roster has had at least one vaccination shot after reports earlier this month linked the team as one of four in the NFL with less than 50% of its players vaccinated. The question now becomes whether the head coach’s positive test will discourage more players from being inoculated.
“I’m not gonna sit here and say it’s not a concern. But what I will tell you is – like, I think Frank’s a great example, no symptoms,” Ballard said. “You wanna get vaccinated ’cause you’re not gonna die. You’re not gonna end up on a ventilator in the hospital. That’s why you go in to get vaccinated, and it reduces the chances of spreading it. That’s why, and guys that make that decision (not to be vaccinated) – OK, fine, but there’s consequences. You’ve gotta protect the team.
“So is there concern? Yeah. But, saying that, whatever percentage we end with, we’ll deal with it and we’ll move forward and we’ll handle it.”
