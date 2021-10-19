INDIANAPOLIS – Once believed to be the favorite to start the season opener if Carson Wentz wasn’t able to play, Jacob Eason was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.
That the move wasn’t entirely unexpected only underscores the swiftness of the 23-year-old quarterback’s fall from grace.
The Colts showed confidence in Eason throughout the offseason by declining to sign a proven veteran to back up Wentz. The only move made before training camp was the drafting of former Texas star Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round.
Indianapolis appeared to double down on Eason when Wentz underwent foot surgery during the opening week of training camp, signing journeyman Brett Hundley and giving him few practice reps or preseason snaps.
Eason won a preseason competition against Ehlinger – who injured his knee in the final exhibition game – and entered the regular season as the primary backup. But things began to take a turn when Wentz was injured late in a Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
Eason entered the game with 2:23 remaining and Indianapolis trailing 27-24 in possession at its own 25-yard line. His first pass was incomplete, and his second attempt was intercepted by L.A. cornerback Jalen Ramsey, effectively ending the game.
As Wentz rushed to rehab two sprained ankles during the ensuing week, reports emerged Hundley – who was then on the practice squad – actually was taking the majority of the first-team practice reps. Though Wentz started the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans, Hundley was elevated to the active roster and served as the primary backup.
Eason was a game day inactive for the next three weeks. On Tuesday, Ehlinger was activated from injured reserve, and Eason was cut.
Reports indicate the strong-armed 6-foot-6 quarterback did not demonstrate the command of the offense the coaching staff hoped for in his second season. He finished 2-for-5 for 25 yards and the interception against the Rams in his only regular-season appearance.
Eason could be re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday if he clears waivers.
