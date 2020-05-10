INDIANAPOLIS – Jack Doyle’s football life began as a right guard in his Catholic youth league.
So the Indianapolis Colts’ two-time Pro Bowl tight end has enjoyed an appreciation for the game’s dirty work from the very start.
It’s part of what makes him a favorite of general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and his teammates.
A trusted possession receiver, especially on third down, Doyle has become a security blanket of sorts for quarterbacks from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett. But the offensive linemen love him for his willingness to get out in front of running backs and clear defenders out of the way with brutal blocks.
“Yeah, I am always ready to block,” Doyle said. “I love blocking … Turning those runs into big runs and explosive runs is just extra effort from everyone. It is fun, we have been having our meetings and installing plays and looking at plays from last year, and it is fun to watch and see our offensive linemen – include Mo (Alie-Cox) in there and all the tight ends. Don’t forget about the receivers because they all block.
“It is just fun to see guys doing that extra effort. If we just keep that up, we will keep hitting those big runs.”
The Colts are counting on it.
After Marlon Mack rushed for a career-high 1,091 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 2019, Indianapolis added the draft’s most prolific college running back – Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor – in the second round last month.
Reich has made no secret of the fact he wants the Colts to be among the league’s best rushing teams. He set a goal to be a top-five rushing offense in 2019, and Indianapolis finished seventh – just 23 yards out of fifth place.
Five of the six teams that finished ahead of the Colts made the playoffs, and seven of the top-10 rushing teams overall played in the postseason.
Led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens set a league record with 3,296 rushing yards and earned the AFC’s top playoff seed with a 14-2 record. But Indianapolis is more likely to emulate the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, the team that eliminated Baltimore in the divisional round.
The Titans finished third in the league with 2,223 rushing yards – just 93 more than the Colts – but didn’t really take off until Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback.
Tennessee was 7-3 in Tannehill’s 10 regular-season starts and averaged 30.4 points during that stretch. The Titans were 2-4 and averaged 16.3 points with Mariota as the starter.
It’s not that Tannehill – who had been viewed as a failed first-round pick in seven injury-filled years with the Miami Dolphins -- was an otherworldly performer in Nashville. Power runner Derrick Henry carried the bulk of the load, rushing for a league-leading 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Tannehill’s greatest attributes were taking care of the football – he threw just six interceptions on 286 attempts – and taking advantage of opportunity when it was presented. Tannehill led the league with 9.6 yards per passing attempt.
That was enough to keep defenses honest and give Henry some breathing room. With Mariota as the starter, Tennessee averaged 102.8 rushing yards over the first six weeks. That number leapt to 160.6 over the final 10 games, and it was a robust 179.6 over the final eight weeks as the new quarterback settled into his role.
With 38-year-old Philip Rivers taking over under center, the Colts will look for ways to reduce the workload in the passing game. And Rivers has thrived with strong running support in the past.
Even in a down year last season, Rivers averaged 7.8 yards per attempt. That’s exactly on pace with his career average.
Brissett averaged 6.6 yards per attempt for Indianapolis in 2019, matching his career number as well.
“(Rivers has) always been great in the pass game, but there’s I don’t think any doubt that he’s been most efficient and played his best football when he has a good run game,” Reich said. “Even though I don’t think Philip has lost anything physically -- I really think he’s the same player he was five years ago physically, and he’s taken good care of his body. I just think he’s at a stage in his career where it’s just – this is right thing.
“This is a great move for him. He’s a great fit for us, and I think he’s going to welcome playing behind this offensive line, handing the ball off more and not have to throw it 35 times a game to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.