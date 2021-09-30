INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard enjoys talking trash – and really just talking in general.
From the moment the Indianapolis Colts linebacker hits the field for practice, his mouth is running. Much of it is a motivational tactic – fire up his defensive teammates, challenge the offense and keep things interesting for himself all in one fell swoop.
If there is one man who can keep up with Leonard’s running dialogue, it might be former teammate Jacoby Brissett. On Sunday, the two men will square off against one another for the first time in a regular season game when the Colts visit the Miami Dolphins and Brissett makes his second start at quarterback in place of injured Tua Tagovailoa.
“He’s by far one of the biggest competitors that I ever played against,” Leonard said. “I talked to him last night for probably maybe 30 minutes, just catching up. So I know what he’s planning to do. I know he’s gonna talk trash, just gotta go out there and have fun. I hope we shut him up.”
The on-field reunion isn’t likely to include much fun and games.
Indianapolis is 0-3 for the first time since 2011, and Miami has lost back-to-back games after a Week 1 win against the New England Patriots. That’s not the start either team expected after posting double-digit victories in 2020.
So there should be some desperation on the field at Hard Rock Stadium. There will also be plenty of familiarity.
Brissett made 30 starts and 46 appearances for the Colts between 2017-20, and he remains a well-liked figure in the locker room.
“Jacoby, after knowing him for a few years and getting close with him, first of all, what an outstanding young man he is with what he does in the community, how he is as a person and how he is as a teammate,” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “We know him really well. We obviously practiced against him. This is a new week. This is a new situation, and we’re going to take it as that.
“We’re going to try to prepare our very best to play against him this coming Sunday. We just look at the film and know what we know about Jacoby and then go from there and build our plan from there.”
Brissett has struggled to push the ball down field since replacing Tagovailoa early in a Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills. He’s completing a career-high 62.9% of his passes (56-of-89), but he’s averaging just 4.3 yards per attempt with no touchdowns and one interception.
He did rush seven times for 37 yards in last week’s loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brissett scored a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 2-point conversion pass with two seconds remaining to force overtime in a game Miami dropped 31-28.
“It’s going to be fun going against him,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “He’s a competitor. He used to compete with us in practice, obviously last year – and I’m assuming, obviously, over the years. And just the type of competitor he is and the type of player he is, we know he’s gonna try to extend downs and make big plays. And we just need to be there to really get after him early and often throughout the game.”
Leonard compares Brissett (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (6-5, 240) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (6-4, 231) from a physical standpoint – noting Indianapolis must be deliberate in its approach to tackling the pocket passer.
Brissett can be had. He’s been sacked six times in just two appearances this season and was taken down an NFL-high 52 times as the Colts’ starter in 2017.
But defenders need to have a plan when they get pressure against Brissett.
“Usually, when you get to the quarterback you’re trying to go for the ball first,” Leonard said. “But he has some huge hands, very strong hands. You see that when he throws. He can stop his throwing motion and hold on to the ball. So you gotta make sure you just get him down and get off the field.”
The familiarity between the two parties cuts both ways.
As much as Indianapolis knows Brissett’s strengths and weaknesses and how he responds in specific situations, the quarterback knows how and where to attack this defense for maximum results.
In the two seasons Brissett wasn’t starting for the Colts, he ran the scout team against the first-team defense in practice, so he’s seen just about every look Eberflus and company can throw at him.
But that’s unlikely to change Indianapolis’ defensive approach Sunday.
“We do what we do. It is what it is,” Leonard said. “Once you start trying to do too much is when you get your (rear end) kicked.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.