INDIANAPOLIS – There’s little mystery in preparing for a Bruce Arians-coached team.
The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator is renowned for his aggressive nature, and he has the weapons this season in Tampa Bay to make his scheme dangerous.
The Buccaneers already have a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Chris Godwin (74 catches, 1,121 yards, nine touchdowns) and Mike Evans (66, 1,096, seven).
The offense ranks fourth overall with 3,410 passing yards and is certain to test an Indianapolis defensive secondary playing without top cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and with rookie corner Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium (1 p.m., CBS).
“It’s definitely unique,” Colts safety Malik Hooker said of the Bucs’ attack. “Obviously, they’ve got two great receivers, two guys that’s definitely one of the better receivers (tandems) in the league. So it’s definitely a difficult task.”
But Hooker points out Indianapolis has seen similar challenges this season. He called Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and Corey Davis one of the best up-and-coming duos in the NFL and noted the Colts’ will see them twice a season moving forward.
But he’s also keenly aware he was drafted 15th overall in 2017 for weeks just like this.
Indianapolis has allowed a few deep balls to get behind the secondary at crucial moments in recent weeks. Big plays from Deshaun Watson to wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills played a major role in a 20-17 loss at Houston two weeks ago. And a 40-yard touchdown from Ryan Tannehill to Kalif Raymond sealed the Titans’ 31-17 victory late in the fourth quarter last week.
Preventing those types of explosive gains will be the key against Tampa Bay (5-7).
Both teams are clinging to faint postseason hopes, and a loss will be devastating for either side. It’s a position with which the Colts (6-6) are extremely familiar. They won nine of their final 10 regular-season games a year ago to snatch the AFC’s final wild-card berth.
This year, Indianapolis has gone in the other direction. It’s lost four of its last five games and likely must win its final four to return to the playoffs.
“Kind of in the same situation we were last year, (head coach) Frank (Reich) did a great job speaking about that,” center Ryan Kelly said. “What you did to this point doesn’t matter. You can’t use that to rely on any information in the future. … I know everybody on this team’s committed to playing one week at a time. Obviously, we’ve got a tough four games ahead, but if you take them one game at a time, you’ll be fine.”
That starts with slowing down the Bucs. And that starts with rattling quarterback Jameis Winston.
He can obviously make use of his weapons, completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,659 yards and 22 touchdowns. But he’s also thrown 20 interceptions and fumbled the football 12 times.
Getting pressure on the pocket is essential.
The deep passing game Arians prefers takes time to develop, and opposing defenses have taken advantage. Winston has been sacked 40 times through 12 games, and the Colts recorded a season-high six sacks last week against Tennessee.
Defensive end Justin Houston, who leads Indianapolis with eight sacks, said Winston won’t be easy to take down, however, at 6-foot-4 and 231 pounds.
“A lot of quarterbacks are that way now,” Houston said. “So it is definitely going to be a challenge to get him down. Watching film, he is a great quarterback in the pocket. He can make a lot of guys miss, so we’ve got our hands full.”
The Colts will have their work cut out for them on offense, too.
Tampa Bay ranks second in the NFL with an average of just 3.4 yards allowed per rushing attempt. That could limit Indianapolis’ greatest strength, even with starting running back Marlon Mack returning after missing two weeks with a fractured right hand.
So the Colts might need to look to the passing game for the second straight week. Jacoby Brissett threw for 319 yards last week, his second-highest total of the season, but he had just one touchdown pass and his two second-half interceptions were instrumental in the Titans’ come-from-behind victory.
The Bucs likely will play man-to-man coverage and dare Indianapolis’ wide receivers to win one-on-one battles. The return of speedy rookie Parris Campbell could aid that cause, and rising star Zach Pascal had seven catches for 109 yards last week.
But the Colts will play again without four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, increasing the defense’s confidence.
“We’re not shying away from anything,” Campbell said of the banged-up receiving corps. “We know we’re gonna see man coverage. That’s what we want. We accept the challenge.”
Coaches can fall into a trap in games like this.
Reich is well aware of Arians’ tendencies and of the explosive potential of Tampa Bay’s attack.
Indianapolis has scored just 34 combined points in its last two losses, and it likely will need more production from the offense to beat the Bucs on the road.
But Reich can’t allow that knowledge to shift his play calling away from his team’s strengths.
“We always go out and we aim to dictate the tempo,” Reich said. “You guys have heard me use the boxing-fight illustration. Two fighters go into a ring, and they both intend to dictate the tempo, and you don’t know how that is actually going to play out until the game starts.
“It’s the same thing in football. Both teams go out and say, ‘We are going to dictate the tempo of this game.’ Then you adjust as the flow of the game goes. You counterattack, and that is all kind of the game within the game.”
