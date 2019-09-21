INDIANAPOLIS – Malik Hooker was discussing the bond in the Indianapolis Colts secondary last week, following the team’s 19-17 victory at Tennessee.
The defense twice stopped the Titans in the final five minutes to preserve the two-point lead, a sharp turnaround from Week 1 when the Los Angeles Chargers rolled down the field for a game-winning touchdown on the first possession of overtime.
The difference, Hooker explained, was accountability. The Colts didn’t like the way the season opener ended, and they were determined to do something about it.
“When times like that come, I don’t gotta sit here and be like, ‘Clayton (Geathers), you gotta get in here and make a play.’ He knows he’s gotta get in there and make a play,” Hooker said. “Kenny (Moore) knows he’s gotta make a play. So everybody’s just out there like, ‘Man, I’m gonna make this play if it comes to me.’ And that’s what happened.”
During the course of the conversation, Hooker went on to explain the grading system by which the defensive backs measure themselves.
He played well for the second straight Sunday but failed to force a turnover. He did get his hand on one errant Marcus Mariota pass, but hauling in the interception would have been an even more impressive feat of athleticism than his one-handed pick against Philip Rivers in Week 1.
“Kenny told me,’You were good today, but you weren’t elite,’” Hooker said. “We want to be elite. If I would have caught that ball, I would’ve been elite.”
Indianapolis (1-1) will need to be elite in the defensive secondary Sunday in the home opener against the Atlanta Falcons (1-1).
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is one of the most difficult matchups in the NFL. He had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, including a game-winning 50-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter.
Jones has only played against the Colts twice in his nine-year career, but he’s left a lasting impact. As a rookie in 2011, he had three catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta’s 31-7 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Four years later, he caught nine passes for 160 yards but was held out of the end zone in a 24-21 win for Indianapolis at the defunct Georgia Dome.
He’ll be an obvious focus for the Colts on defense, but they can’t devote too much attention to the former Alabama star. Calvin Ridley, another standout product from the Crimson Tide, has 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games this season.
Austin Hooper has 13 receptions for 111 yards, and Mohamed Sanu has nine grabs for 73 yards.
Any one of the four receivers is capable of making a big play for quarterback Matt Ryan at any time.
So it was good news for Indianapolis when cornerback Pierre Desir, the team’s top lock-down defender, came through the practice week healthy after suffering a bone bruise in his knee last week.
“With their weapons, when you look at their arsenal and their quarterback – it needs to be all hands on deck,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “What we’ve talked about all week is play good technique, and Pierre is certainly a leader in that regard. His experience, his attention to detail really helps set a tone for us defensively.”
Indianapolis also needs to set a tone with its pass rush.
Through the first two weeks, the Colts have eight sacks from seven different players. Defensive tackle Denico Autry is the only defender with multiple sacks, recording 2.5. But Indianapolis also has gotten good pressure on the outside from veteran Justin Houston and second-year pass rusher Kemoko Turay, who will return after a week off because of a neck injury.
Ryan is a dangerous passer who was the NFL MVP just three years ago. He’s completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns this season, but he’s also been sacked five times and thrown a league-high five interceptions.
Getting pressure on the pocket will be a high priority for Indianapolis. Houston is one of just three Colts defenders who have faced Ryan before, and he has a clear understanding of the challenge ahead.
“He gets the ball to his playmakers,” Houston said. “So once you get the ball to your playmakers, he lets them do their job and they let them do what they are good at. So he puts his guys in great positions to make plays.”
Offensively, Indianapolis will attempt to continue riding a red-hot running game.
The Colts rank second in the NFL with an average of 185 rushing yards per game. The passing game ranks 32nd with 147 yards per outing, and the Falcons lead the league in pass defense at 167 yards per game.
Indianapolis is certain big plays will come in the passing game as the year progresses, and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton already has three touchdown receptions.
But the running game is the bread-and-butter of this attack.
The Colts stuck with the run last week even while trailing with less than five minutes to play. Backup running back Jordan Wilkins delivered a 55-yard rush to the Titans’ 4-yard line that set up the game-winning touchdown.
It was an example of the way Indianapolis’ physical offensive line can wear down defenses over the course of a game.
“Our guys up front sense that, and they like when that happens,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “They ask for more runs, so they get more runs.”
