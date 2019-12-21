INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich admits this has been the toughest week of his head coaching career.
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) have lost four straight games and are eliminated from playoff contention. So when the Carolina Panthers (5-9) visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox), Reich will coach a game for the first time with nothing on the line.
Fans have turned their attention to next spring’s NFL Draft, and it would be easy for the players to start thinking about 2020 as well.
Reich is determined not to let that happen.
There was a spirited team meeting at the start of the practice week Wednesday, and new goals were set. The first step is erasing the stench of a 34-7 loss last week against the New Orleans Saints that saw meltdowns in all three phases.
Accomplishing that paves the way for Step 2, finishing the season with a pair of wins no matter the stakes.
Reich is confident the right locker-room leaders are in place to guide the way. The game against the Panthers will test that theory.
“We’ll find out on Sunday,” he said. “It’s been a good week of practice. We know what the standards are in practice. I have not sensed any letdown in focus on meetings or anything like that. I think everyone is a professional.
“(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I talk about getting high-character guys that know this means something. We owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the organization and we owe it to the fans to play this thing out.”
Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard definitely is on board.
And that’s a good place to start.
The 24-year-old already has become the team’s emotional leader. Safety Malik Hooker said the defense feeds off Leonard’s constant energy. The weak-side linebacker never stops talking on the field, and he appears to have a boundless well of motivation.
The mere suggestion players might not take the final two weeks seriously offends Leonard. In his mind, putting on a uniform and taking the field alongside your teammates provides all the stakes necessary.
“We’re all men in this locker room,” Leonard said. “We all trust each other. We all believe in each other. We’re gonna go out and not just fight for the inner man, we’re gonna fight for the brother right beside us, and that’s the kind of locker room we have.”
The Colts are trying to prove that culture can survive the crushing heartbreak of this season and provide the foundation for future success.
But they’re still dealing with the fallout from this year’s failure.
The offense failed to score in the fourth quarter for three straight weeks heading into the game at New Orleans. Then it flipped the script by not scoring in the first three quarters.
Meanwhile, the defense is a mess. With star cornerback Kenny Moore II absent the past two weeks (and already ruled out for Sunday’s game) with an ankle injury, the secondary has struggled to epic degrees.
In losses against the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis allowed quarterbacks Drew Brees and Jameis Winston to complete 62 of 75 pass attempts (82.7 percent) for 763 yards and eight touchdowns.
Brees finished 29-of-30 (96.7 percent) and set a single-game record for completion percentage.
The challenge against Carolina is different. Rookie Will Grier will make his first career start under center, and the focus of the Panthers’ offense is do-everything running back Christian McCaffrey.
During Carolina’s 5-3 start, McCaffrey’s name was bandied about on the fringes of the MVP conversation. That talk cooled during the Panthers’ current six-game losing streak that saw head coach Ron Rivera lose his job.
But McCaffrey’s numbers remain eye opening. He’s rushed for 1,307 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and he also has 94 receptions for 814 yards and four scores.
“This guy is super strong for his size (5-foot-11, 205 pounds),” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “… His contact-balance is excellent. So we will have to do a good job with him and also in the passing game. He runs great option routes and different types of routes. He is a handful.”
The Colts will try to get their own running game going, with Marlon Mack just 81 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season. The Panthers rank 32nd in the NFL with an average of 5.2 yards allowed per carry, furthering the likelihood the ground game will be a focal point of Indianapolis’ game plan.
But Reich has promised to put a few new wrinkles into the passing game as he and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni experiment with new ways to deploy struggling quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
If there’s been a theme to the week, it’s confidence. Indianapolis needs to regain it after getting embarrassed in the Big Easy, and Reich believes compiling enough of it can provide a boost for next season.
Those are big ideas that will take months to play out.
Leonard keeps things much more direct and simple.
“We’ve gotta be 8-8,” he said. “I hate losing and don’t want to be sitting at home with a losing record.”
