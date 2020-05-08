INDIANAPOLIS – There appears to be no activity Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker won’t turn into a competition.
The Indianapolis Colts linebacker duo challenged each other in everything from on-field tackles to bean-bag toss to the children’s game “Connect Four” last season. So it should come as a little surprise the pair isn’t allowing a few hundred miles of separation get in the way of another friendly battle this spring.
With NFL team headquarters still closed because of restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and rosters spread out across the nation, the Colts have been measuring players’ workouts electronically with gadgets including GPS devices and heart-rate monitors. The data is fed into a central computer accessible to all members of the franchise, and players naturally have developed rivalries.
For South Carolina native Leonard and south Florida native Walker, it’s just a new twist on their usual routine.
“Me and A-Walk, we always go at it,” Leonard said. “Just like I’m still upset that he beat me by one tackle last season. Now we always talk about who is going to have the best heart rate when we do our two minute and three minutes (runs). We always talk about who is waking up first to go get their workout.
“Just doing stuff to always compete because if he’s going to be playing beside me every single play, we have to compete because I’m going to try and make every play before he does.”
It’s a dynamic head coach Frank Reich has enjoyed watching play out as he oversees a unique virtual offseason.
Indianapolis is just wrapping up its third week on online meetings and socially distanced workouts. In any other year, the work would be down in the team’s facility on the west side of Indianapolis and on-field practice would be starting soon.
This year, however, teams have to be creative.
Toward that end, the Colts have spiced up the routine of team meetings with guest speakers from other sports. Among those appearing on the team’s video feed was former NBA All-Star Ray Allen, who shared his experience of becoming a locker-room leader at a young age.
The talk resonated with a roster that will again be among the youngest in the NFL this season, and it’s part of an offseason program that seems to be going well thus far.
“He gave us some really great insight,” tight end Jack Doyle said. “The meetings have been going good. I give the coaches a lot of credit. It is weird to be talking to yourself presenting, I’m sure, and not getting the reaction that they normally get from players and not being able to see that. But they’ve done a great job of asking questions throughout the meetings and keeping it interactive.
“We’re getting to see our teammates’ faces pop up on the screen when they answer questions, so you get the feel that you are in a meeting all together. I give our coaches a ton of credit. They have done a great job with the meetings so far.”
Teams are allowed four hours a day with players four times a week.
The Colts use two hours for virtual meetings and two hours for individual workouts. The meeting time is divided into 30-minute segments with specific presenters.
Reich used the example of director of sports performance Rusty Jones and the training staff using their half hour to discuss proper nutrition and conditioning with the players. But the topics run the gamut from installing the offensive and defensive systems to the special presentations by guest speakers.
The entire system relies on individual accountability and the players’ willingness to get as much as possible out of the daily sessions.
Reich has been impressed with what he’s seen in that regard.
“The players are engaged,” he said. “… I can just tell you that (the meetings have) been incredibly productive. I feel extremely confident that if you went to the men and talked to our players you’re going to get that answer.
“‘How worthwhile is this time that we’re spending on a scale of one-to-10?’ My guess is the grades are going to be very high.”
No one will know for sure how productive this time has been until the team reconvenes for on-field work.
Until then, players need to be smart and push the limits as far as possible without verging into dangerous territory.
Leonard, for instance, said he has to be careful about the intensity of his workouts because his rural surroundings lack big-city amenities such as chiropractors and physical therapists. He’s vigilant about stretching before workouts and properly cooling down afterward.
And he always has that competition with Walker to keep him honest and make sure he’s putting the proper amount of work in.
Even if he’s coy about who is leading the battle.
“I’ll say because he loves distance running and he is in the sun every day, he might have me on the two minute, three minutes,” Leonard said. “But who’s waking up earlier? I’m waking up earlier. I think I’m getting my workout in before he does and being a competitor of saying, ‘Who is working out harder?’ I’m going to say I work out harder than he does.
“He’s going to be upset when he sees that.”
