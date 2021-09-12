INDIANAPOLIS – The defense let the game get away in the first half Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the offense line hindered efforts to rebound from the slow start.
Two expected pillars for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 fell short in the season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks, and the outcome was predictable – a 28-16 loss that sent the home team to 0-1 for the eighth consecutive year.
“We’re really disappointed, honestly,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “A lot of prep goes into this, a lot of anticipation into Week 1. And so it hurts. I mean, it hurts for our players. I know it also hurts for our fans. (We) really wanted to give this one to our fans and to our owner. This is a big deal – really important – to all of us.
“So we’ve just gotta learn from it and get better. But I give Seattle a lot of credit. We knew coming in what kind of team this was, and what we said in the locker room was, ‘When you play a good football team, the margin of error’s thin.’ The margin of error’s thin. So we just made a few too many mistakes to beat a good football team. So give them credit.”
Reich pointed to one stretch near the end of the first half as a turning point.
On third-and-7 from his own 36-yard line, Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz overthrew tight end Mo Alie-Cox by a slim measure, and the Colts were forced to punt.
On the ensuing possession, an illegal formation penalty and a split sack by safety Khari Willis and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad brought up second-and-20 from the Seahawks’ 31-yard line. Then Russell Wilson performed some of his trademark magic.
Going against a Cover-2 look, the Seattle quarterback sent wide receiver Tyler Lockett deep down the middle and fired a perfect strike for a 69-yard touchdown. It put the visitors ahead 21-10 at intermission, and Indianapolis never recovered.
“When you play Cover 2, you’re gonna have to understand that they’re gonna have their Cover 2 beaters,” Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard said, “and we’ve gotta find a way to stop them.”
It was the capper to a remarkable first half for Wilson, who was 9-of-11 for 166 yards and three scores. He finished the game 18-of-23 for 254 yards with four touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 152.3, just six points lower than perfect.
“We got our (rear end) kicked,” Leonard said. “Especially in the first half, we didn’t do enough.”
Indianapolis had its chances to climb back into the game in the second half.
The defense forced three punts and recovered a fumble on Seattle’s four third-quarter possessions, but the offense failed to take advantage.
After going three-and-out the first two times they had the ball in the second half, the Colts appeared ready to break through when Leonard knocked the ball free from Seahawks running back Chris Carson and rookie defensive end Kwity Paye recovered at Indianapolis’ 45-yard line.
The ensuing drive started with a 15-yard gain on a screen pass to running back Jonathan Taylor, but three straight runs gained a total of 9 yards to bring up fourth-and-1 at Seattle’s 33-yard line. Reich eschewed a 51-yard field goal attempt and called a quarterback sneak. Wentz never got a grip on the ball, and the Seahawks regained possession while maintaining an 11-point lead.
“I’m not really sure (what happened),” Wentz said. “It’s probably my fault. I was trying to run before I got the ball. It was a frustrating play.”
After the defense held again, Indianapolis drove into Seattle territory with a first down at the 26-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Wentz threw a pair of incompletions before finding wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. over the middle for an 8-yard gain.
Reich again decided to go for it on fourth-and-2, and the result was disastrous. Right tackle Braden Smith was beaten off the snap, and Wentz was sacked for a 9-yard loss.
The Seahawks responded with a seven-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf that put the game away with 6:41 remaining.
“When it was third-and-10, we were gonna kick it,” Reich said of the fourth-down decision. “Depending on what happened – we were gonna kick a field goal if it was fourth-and-5 or more, fourth-and-6 or more. But once we got under 5, just felt like we had a good play.
“It didn’t come out the way it was supposed to, as far as we knew we had a check on. Miscommunication was something – we didn’t get to where we needed to get to.”
The Colts drew first blood with a 14-play, 92-yard drive to open the game that ended with a 21-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. Wilson answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Lockett with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter, and Seattle was ahead for good.
The visitors increased the lead to 14-3 on Wilson’s 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gerald Everett before Wentz found Zach Pascal from 10 yards out with 7:04 remaining in the half. That set up the pivotal back-and-fourth just before halftime.
Pascal – who finished with four catches for 43 yards – added a second touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Wentz with 2:08 remaining in the game. The 2-point conversion failed when Wentz was sacked to provide the final margin.
Wentz finished 25-of-38 for 251 yards with two touchdowns but was sacked three times and hit 10 times in his Indianapolis debut.
“Unfortunately, he showed how tough he was today,” Colts center Ryan Kelly said. “It doesn’t feel really good as an offensive line, but we’ll put it on our shoulders, and that’s not the standard that we hold ourselves to. So we’ll be better next week.”
