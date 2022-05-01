INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard had at least two goals with this year’s Indianapolis Colts draft class.
He needed to add explosive playmakers to what has become a stagnant passing game, and he wanted to add competition to the roster across the board.
The fact those objectives were accomplished with one of the most athletic rookie crops in franchise history was just added value.
“I don’t think it’s anything different,” Ballard said of the team’s focus on athletic traits in this weekend’s NFL draft. “Maybe it sticks out a little more this year, but I think every year we’ve got bottom lines that we’re looking for. If they don’t have them, they usually don’t make our board. We’re always looking for athletic, unique traits that we want to take.”
That was abundantly apparent with the team’s first two picks.
Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce -- selected with the 53rd overall pick in the second round – came to the Bearcats as a two-way player and was briefly considered as a defensive back before settling in on offense and special teams.
In high school, he was a four-sport star who helped his team win an Illinois state volleyball championship and set school records on relay teams and in the triple jump.
Pierce also happens to be 6-foot-3 with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash time and caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns as the Bearcats became the first team outside of the Power 5 to advance to the College Football Playoff last year.
“First off, he’s freaky athletic – one of the most athletic receivers I’ve ever seen,” said Cincinnati linebacker Curtis Brooks, who will rejoin Pierce after being drafted by the Colts in the sixth round. “Really top of the line jump-ball receiver, I think that’s what makes him the best receiver in the draft.”
With its first of three picks in the second round, Indianapolis added Virginia tight end Jelani Woods – a former quarterback at Oklahoma State who checks in at 6-foot-7 and 259 pounds and ran a 4.61-second 40 with a 10-9 broad jump and 37.5-inch vertical.
He only served as a receiving tight end for one season after transferring to the Cavaliers to take part in their Air Raid attack. But that lone year produced 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns – numbers that would eclipse every returning wide receiver on Indianapolis’ roster except Michael Pittman Jr.
The Colts appear to have added a pair of big, rangy targets with undeniable upside for new quarterback Matt Ryan – who has spent much of his 14-year career exploiting defenses by throwing to big, rangy targets.
“I mean, you’re always looking for playmakers, guys who can make plays in the clutch, make plays in third down and red zone, chunk plays,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “Looking for guys in the skill position room that are not just great playmakers but unselfish because we move guys around, spread it around. Both these guys that we got early are big time. They check all the boxes.”
The rest of the draft was about creating competition.
Central Michigan left tackle Bernhard Raimann and Maryland safety Nick Cross finished out the second round, and both could find starting roles early in their careers.
Raimann will compete with Matt Pryor at left tackle and Danny Pinter at right guard throughout the remainder of the spring and into training camp. Cross could provide critical insurance while Julian Blackmon continues to recover from a torn ACL and could be in line to start as quickly as 2023 with Khari Willis entering the final year of his rookie contract.
With four picks Saturday, the Colts added Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson, Youngstown State tight end Drew Ogletree, Brooks and Yale defensive back Rodney Thomas.
None of that quartet figures to compete for a starting job this year, but each adds valuable depth.
Johnson was compared by one area scout to current Indianapolis nose tackle Grover Stewart, who blossomed into a very competent starter after an early adjustment period. Ogletree joins a big and athletic tight end room with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and Woods.
Brooks’ best fit is at the three-technique, and he could be used in a manner similar to Taylor Stallworth over the past two seasons, and Thomas is an interesting case.
He played linebacker and safety at Yale but could be converted to cornerback in the pros, where he can take better advantage of his 6-1, 196-pound frame and 4.51-second 40 time.
“I think we needed an influx of youth,” Ballard said. “We’re young. I tell you, we’re still pretty young. But the group from ’18, now they’re four years into the league. One of our big objectives was we wanted to add as many good, young talented players as we could to create as much competition as we could.
“Look, we all know what makes people better – having to compete. And we think we’ve added some guys that’s gonna push that competition to another level.”