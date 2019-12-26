INDIANAPOLIS — There are few, if any, easy answers when it comes to Jacoby Brissett’s future with the Indianapolis Colts.
But it doesn’t appear the team is desperate to move on with a new quarterback in 2020.
“We’re 100 percent confident in Jacoby and the things that he can do,” Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Thursday. “He’s really special when he has the ball and things break down. A couple of those big plays that he created in the game on Sunday when the pocket broke down, he had a couple big rushes. He’s a great leader. So our confidence hasn’t wavered in him.”
The same can’t be said outside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Since spraining the MCL in his left knee during the first quarter of a road loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 3, Brissett has thrown just four touchdown passes and three interceptions. He’s posted a quarterback rating under 80.0 in five of his last six starts, and his completion percentage has dipped significantly in the past three games.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, he’s just 51-for-97 (52.6%) for 535 yards.
Prior to that stretch, Brissett had a completion percentage under 60% just once in eight starts.
Sirianni and quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady said Thursday that Brissett developed a hitch in his mechanics upon his return from the knee injury. He was dragging his plant foot at the top of his dropback, and that was causing him not to complete his follow through because he wasn’t fully stepping into his throws.
That technique, however, began to clear up during the loss at Tampa Bay. Though some mental hurdles might still linger.
In any case, accuracy is near the top of the list of improvements for the 27-year-old quarterback this offseason. Footwork plays a big role in that process, and it will be a focal point.
But repetition also is a major component of the improvement plan.
A rash of injuries at wide receiver caused Brissett to adjust to new targets throughout the second half of the season, and the degree of difficulty increased as defenses gained more tape on the second-year starter.
A deeper understanding of the offense and its core principals could combat some of that uncertainty next year.
“It’s just like any quarterback,” Sirianni said. “As they continue to have the same reps on each play, they’re building up these reps and this knowledge on the reps, so it doesn’t really matter what the defense throws at him, he’s gonna know where to throw the football.”
That’s another area of concern.
Brissett gets high marks from the coaches for his command of the offense and control of the huddle. He’s been particularly strong in two-minute situations where he can get hot and use the tempo to keep defenses off balance.
But he’s struggled to throw receivers open in any scenario.
“We always talk about receivers, can they make the contested catch when someone’s open?,” Brady said. “Well, same thing for a quarterback. Can you make the contested throw when there’s a defender right behind (the receiver)? Can you pinpoint that pass? Those are the areas you want to continue to work on.”
Brady believes the answer is yes.
He ran off a list of areas in which Brissett has excelled this season. Near the top are leadership and pocket mobility.
Brady traced Brissett’s ability to make defenders miss in the backfield to his basketball background. The quarterback was a hoops star during his high school days in Florida and had some major NCAA Div. I offers in that sport.
While he lacks the breakaway speed of breakout Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson — the MVP frontrunner — Brissett’s short-area quickness has been key to extending plays for Indianapolis.
“It almost is like he is playing basketball, where he just has a quick crossover to find open space for a shot,” Brady said. “It’s the same thing playing quarterback. He knows how to create quick space and make a throw.”
General manager Chris Ballard is certain to study his options during the offseason. Free agency and trades will be considered, but the draft class likely will get the closest inspection.
A rookie being added to the quarterback room is a distinct possibility, if not a likelihood, this spring.
But those decisions don’t much affect the approach for Sirianni and Brady.
If a rookie arrives with the ability to wrestle the starting job away from Brissett, the Colts will be pleasantly surprised.
If not, they believe they can win with the incumbent starter.
With a few offseason tweaks, of course.
“That comes with confidence and just comes with playing and more reps,” Brady said. “He’s gotta trust himself cause he definitely has the tools and talent to get it done.”
INJURY REPORT
Left guard Quenton Nelson (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, keeping alive the possibility he could play in Sunday’s season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Nelson starts, Indianapolis will complete a full 16-game regular season with the same five starting offensive linemen for the first time since 2005.
Running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) also was limited, while linebacker Darius Leonard (back) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (knee) returned to full participation.
Defensive lineman Denico Autry (concussion), cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin), safety Khari Willis (shoulder) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (shoulder) did not participate.
