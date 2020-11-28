INDIANAPOLIS – It was an eventful Saturday for the Indianapolis Colts, less than 24 hours before a critical AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
First, the good news.
The team announced it has agreed to a contract extension with breakout defensive tackle Grover Stewart. A fourth-round pick out of tiny Albany State in 2017, Stewart already has a career-high 36 tackles this season and he’s one off his best single-season mark with four tackles for loss.
The new deal reportedly is for three years and worth $30.75 million. It keeps intact one of the NFL’s best interior combos with Stewart playing alongside 2020 free agent addition DeForest Buckner.
“He’s having a really good year,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Stewart earlier this season. “He’s explosive. … Then Grover, in a different way, is one of the true leaders of this team. This guy, he’s not always the loudest or most vocal leader, but if you talk about in the locker room who gets the most respect, Grover is in that top tier of guys because of his humble heart.
“He’s got this humble heart, yet he is a fierce competitor. I love guys like that – guys that are fierce competitors. So he’s having a monster year.”
Indianapolis will need that fierce competitor to emerge again Sunday. Buckner is one of two starting defensive linemen on the reserve/COVID-19 list who will not play against the Titans. Defensive end Denico Autry also will miss the game.
Tyquan Lewis, another player enjoying a breakout campaign, likely will replace Buckner while Al-Quadin Muhammad most likely will start in place of Autry.
A third defensive starter – linebacker Bobby Okereke – was ruled out Friday because of an ankle injury. He’ll likely be replaced by Zaire Franklin.
Which leads into the bad news.
Two more starters were ruled out Saturday. Center Ryan Kelly was downgraded from questionable to out with a neck injury. That likely means rookie Danny Pinter, a fifth-round pick out of Ball State, will make his first career start.
Running back Jonathan Taylor, who had 22 carries for 90 yards in last week’s win against the Green Bay Packers, also will miss Sunday’s game after being placed on the COVID list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Taylor was deemed a high risk close contact after his girlfriend tested positive Friday. He’ll need to test negative for five consecutive days to be activated from the list.
Taylor’s absence leaves the Colts with just two running backs on the active roster – Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Rookie wide receiver DeMichael Harris played running back at Southern Miss and could fill in if needed.
Center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh were elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements. Defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor also were elevated from the practice squad.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin was activated from injured reserve.
