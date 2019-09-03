INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett is a little different than the stereotypical NFL player.
He changed into a t-shirt featuring the ill-fated Fyre Festival at his locker Tuesday before meeting with the media and discussing his new two-year, $30 million contract.
One of the highlights for the new Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback? He negotiated the deal himself, just as he did as a rookie in 2016.
“Because I don’t like people to (b.s.) on my behalf,” Brissett said. “I’d rather do it myself.”
Good luck to opposing defensive coordinators trying to figure this guy out.
Brissett will make the 18th start of his professional career Sunday when the Colts visit the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener.
But there’s very little relevant tape to refer to for his career.
His first two starts came as a rookie with the New England Patriots in 2016. Tom Brady was suspended, and backup Jimmy Garappolo was injured in Week 3 to send Brissett onto the field.
His next 15 starts came a year later in Indianapolis after a September trade.
Neither experience came in an offensive system similar to head coach Frank Reich’s scheme. And neither came with Brissett as the planned starter.
There was no time in either case to tailor the offense to his strengths or customize his role in any way.
That could serve as an advantage to the Colts now.
Defenses can look up tape of Indianapolis’ offense from 2018 or Brissett’s play in 2017, but they won’t have a good idea of how it all marries together until the season gets underway.
Not even preseason film from this year will help. Brissett attempted just 15 passes in the exhibition season. None of them came with top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the field, and none came behind the first-team offensive line as a unit.
For all intents and purposes, Indy’s new offense remains a mystery.
“There are coaches that run systems, and then there are coaches that run systems but adapt to their players of what they (can) do,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “All coaches will do that. Again, we want a system with adapting to our players.
“Yeah, I guess there is an element of surprise that we get back right there (with Brissett starting) that’s to our advantage.”
The Colts are working to adapt their scheme to Brissett’s tastes.
Andrew Luck had certain plays and concepts he preferred to run, and Brissett will be able to tailor certain elements of the weekly game plan to his liking.
The system itself will not be overhauled, but there’s a degree of customization involved.
“The offense is what it is,” Brissett said, “and I’m running it now.”
Reich recently spent more than an hour with Brissett talking about the scheme, Indianapolis’ personnel, the quarterback’s preferences and how it all might work together.
Collaboration is a big part of the Colts’ process.
Each of the coaches has input for each week’s game plan, and the quarterback is a partner all the way.
Because of that, much of Reich’s advice to Brissett was to make sure his own personality shines through.
“It was more centered around, ‘Be yourself. You don’t have to be a hero,’” Reich said. “I had probably a list of 12 things, 12 bullet points that I went through. I am not going to rehash every one. To be honest with you, I know Jacoby knows everything I said.
“I know he already knows everything I said, but I still think it was good to kind of go point by point through those 12 things – experiences, lessons learned from my perspective over the years –- to help him in any way that I could.”
The new contract speaks to the team’s comfort level with Brissett.
Now, it’s up to the 26-year-old quarterback to make the most of his opportunity.
With Luck under center, Indianapolis was viewed as a contender for the AFC championship.
With Brissett as his replacement, there’s little consensus on what to expect.
That’s just the way the Colts like it.
The team again is adorning the underdog role. They have faith in their new quarterback and the offense he will direct.
Much of the rest of the story is now in Brissett’s hands.
“I’m obviously grateful beyond words for this opportunity, for the Irsay family, (general manager Chris) Ballard and the team of trusting me,” he said. “It’s hard to put that in words, but (I) still have to go play football.”
Which brings things full circle to that unique t-shirt Tuesday and the unique man wearing it.
The idea money alone creates success was one of the many problems that sank the Fyre Festival and inspired a NetFlix documentary about its failure.
Brissett found the film to be funny and entertaining.
He’s not likely to repeat its subject’s mistakes.
“Money doesn’t define me, so therefore it wouldn’t change me to be anybody different,” Brissett said. “So just to go out there and play football, that’s what I’m excited for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.