INDIANAPOLIS – This isn’t about football. It isn’t about politics, either.
As Jacoby Brissett stood wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt Friday with his teammates assembled behind him moments after completing a grueling two-hour practice in intense heat and humidity, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback wanted to be a spark for change.
On Thursday, the Colts were one of nine NFL teams to cancel practice and focus on issues of racial equality and social justice in America. Conversations spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday have reverberated throughout the sports world this week.
The NBA playoffs were paused for three days after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Players in the WNBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball also pushed to postpone games amid the nation’s ongoing racial reckoning.
The Colts used Thursday to make sure the entire team and coaching staff were registered to vote and to revisit the conversations they had in June about racial equality and the steps needed to bring lasting change to their communities.
What emerged Friday was a franchise-wide commitment to foment change in four specific areas – voting registration and accessibility, community-police engagement, fighting food scarcity and supporting educational opportunities.
“This isn’t just for a hashtag or a t-shirt or just a picture that needed to be posted on the Colts’ (web) page,” Brissett said. “This is a lasting, deep-rooted thing of change, and over time things will get better and they’ll lead to more things and more things. We’re not gonna fix it all at one shot at this. We’re gonna have failure, but we’re also gonna have a lot of success in other things.”
Linebacker Zaire Franklin, another member of the team’s leadership council, watched the NBA situation unfold with a sense of awe.
He’s seen athletes take a stand for their beliefs before, and he engaged in plenty of conversations about race relations and injustice during his time at Syracuse. But he never thought he’d see a team sit out a playoff game, let alone an entire league.
“It’s one of those situations where you’re kind of watching history happen in real time,” Franklin said.
He and his teammates are determined to make the most of this unique moment.
“I know a lot of people feel as though professional athletes shouldn’t be activists, and I’m not an activist,” Franklin said. “I’m a football player, but I was a Black man before I ever picked up a football.”
Compassion and empathy are at the heart of the Colts’ strategy.
The players and coaches took a week off from football in June to discuss their personal experiences with racism and injustice. Along the way, they connected with one another on a deeper level and found out things about their teammates they’d never known before.
Like the fact center Ryan Kelly’s father, Dave, was a police officer in Ohio for 30 years.
It gives the Pro Bowl offensive lineman a unique perspective on current events and one that helps shape his teammates’ actions. Brissett said Kelly has been an invaluable part of the leadership council and has brought to the table ideas and concepts nobody else was talking about.
Much of the team’s agenda is focused on communication, and Kelly wants to bring the police and community together on a more intimate basis. It pains him to realize there are children in the city whose lone engagement with law enforcement is through fear.
Kelly attends an annual police gala each February in Shelbyville, and he became so emotional while discussing the stories he’s heard of pain and loss at those events he briefly shut down his video feed on the Zoom call to collect himself.
This is a deeply personal subject for so many players on the team, and they’ve grown together by listening – truly listening and understanding – one another’s stories.
“It’s tough for me because I know that there’s good out there,” Kelly said, “but I just didn’t think that there was evil out there as well.”
The Colts want to be a light in the darkness. They want to be a beacon for teams across the NFL, an example of the way to engage the community and bring about positive, permanent change.
That starts with days like Friday. Pausing after practice as a unit and addressing difficult topics in an open and honest manner.
And it means using their platform to speak for those who might not have the means to speak for themselves.
“I feel like it’s important for me to be that voice and champion of my people and just kind of speak for them,” Franklin said. “’Cause I know that I may be heard, and I know that they might not ever be heard.”
