INDIANAPOLIS — It should be a playoff atmosphere Sunday inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
Certainly, the stakes for the home team warrant it.
A loss for the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) would all but wrap up the AFC South division race. Neither the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) or Houston Texans (1-6) figure to become a factor this season, and even with eight games remaining a three-game deficit to Tennessee — with a season sweep in the head-to-head series — likely would be too much for the Colts to overcome.
The fact the Titans have won three of the last four games in this rivalry — including a 25-16 decision in Nashville on Sept. 26 — and the visitors have won the last two games in Indy only helps to underline this meeting’s significance.
“I normally don’t ever say that this is a must-win game,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said, “but this is a must-win game.”
Still, the practice week was all about moderation for Indianapolis.
Coming back from a prime time game on the West Coast against the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts modified their schedule. Wednesday’s practice was just a walkthrough, and Thursday was run at something closer to three-quarters speed.
It’s a decision head coach Frank Reich has made in the past and one based on consultation with the team’s sports science staff, among others. The idea is the extra rest helps prevent injuries and get players to game day in peak shape.
“Our experience here is when we pull back, it’s usually been good,” Reich said. “I mean not 100%, but it’s been good because the guys — they just really dial in mentally. … Understand how important every rep is. We try to make an emphasis on even though we’re not going full speed, we can still have good pad level. We can still have our hat in the right place. Our footwork can still be good. But then physically, get recharged and get ready to go.”
Indianapolis will need all of that energy against the red-hot Titans.
Tennessee comes in off big wins against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the past two weeks.
MVP candidate Derrick Henry, of course, is leading the charge. He’s already rushed for 869 yards and 10 scores, and he gained 113 yards on 28 attempts in his most recent tangle with the Colts.
Henry was done particularly well at Lucas Oil Stadium. In his last two trips to Indianapolis, he’s gained 327 yards and scored four touchdowns on 53 carries. The Titans have outscored the Colts 76-43 in those two games.
“Obviously every time we play the Titans, we make an emphasis on 11 versus one,” Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “We’ve got to gang tackle him, knock him sideways or backwards, and that’s how we approach every game in the run game. Obviously, Derrick Henry, he’s a different type of guy, different type of back, and he’s a big back. So we have to make an emphasis on tackling low for the guys on the backend, getting a leg up and the hamstring tackling and gang tackling. I feel like we’ve been doing a pretty good job with getting bodies on him.”
The Colts have a star running back of their own in Jonathan Taylor, who is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season and has rushed for 408 yards and five touchdowns over the past four games. In the first meeting with Tennessee this season, Taylor averaged 6.4 yards per carry but had just 10 attempts.
Indianapolis likely will look to run the ball a little more this time around, but this is a balanced offense. Quarterback Carson Wentz has taken advantage of the deep ball in recent weeks and is much healthier than he was the first time these teams met.
In the four games since the loss against the Titans, Wentz has completed 68.1% of his passes for 1,003 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s more comfortable in the offense, and his improved health has been evident in his willingness to improvise.
“When there are plays there to be made — improvising or scrambling, running or whatever that is, I’m not going to shy away from it,” Wentz said. “We’re going to try and make those plays. Still be smart, protect myself, all those things, but that’s the type of player I am and the competitor I am.”
Tennessee is playing better, too.
A maligned defense that ranks 22nd in total yards held Kansas City to just three points last week and has forced six turnovers in the last two games.
On paper, this is a contest worthy of the hype. And emotions are sure to be running high.
Indianapolis has done its best this week, however, to focus on what can really make a difference.
“Really, all that’s going to win this game is execution,” Reich said. “So actually, sometimes what my experience is the emotion of the game can become a distraction. You want to find a way to use the emotion in a positive way to give you a little bit of extra juice, but I just think that can be overplayed, and if you get too amped up, it doesn’t normally end well because you get amped up for what? A play, a series?
“You have to play well for 60 minutes. So that’s really what we’re focused on.”
