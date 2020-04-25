INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard wore the smile of a man content.
Nearly a year’s worth of work came to a head hours earlier Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts made the last of their nine picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. It was a process unlike any other, with front office personnel working from home and connecting with one another and the NFL offices by electronic means.
The nation got an inside look into the family lives of many league decision makers, as spouses, children and pets made their way into the video windows being broadcast by ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
It was controlled chaos, and it set TV ratings with the country quarantined at home with nothing better to do.
“It was fun,” Ballard said.
For the Colts, it also was productive.
Ballard began the weekend with just seven picks and made a series of trades to move up and down the draft board. He actually wanted to make one more, but no team would bite.
It didn’t matter. Indianapolis still landed Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pinter with the 149th overall pick.
The versatile former tight end is projected as a center or guard in the Colts’ scheme, and he was one of five selections on the offensive side of the ball.
The skill positions got special focus, with Southern Cal wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. going No. 34 overall with the team’s first pick in the second round Friday and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor arriving seven picks later after a trade up to No. 41 overall.
Saturday brought Washington quarterback Jacob Eason with the 122nd overall pick in Round 4 and Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon at No. 212 with a compensatory pick following the sixth round.
Pittman (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) and Patmon (6-4, 225) fill obvious voids as big-bodied wide receivers in a mold Indianapolis has been seeking for years. Pittman, in particular, plays with a ferocity and aggression Indianapolis covets.
“It usually takes receivers a little bit of time (to develop),” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “But we think he has the maturity and the skill to develop probably faster than most. It still will take some time, but we’re excited about that.
“You gotta have guys like a T.Y. Hilton who you know can be your dog, who can be your go-to guy. And Michael needs to develop into that for us. That’s our hope. That’s our vision for him.”
Taylor also brings an explosive element to the offense. He carried more than 900 times and rushed for more than 6,000 yards in three seasons at Wisconsin. He twice won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back, and he was a player Ballard wanted to make sure he didn’t allow to slip away.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, picking at No. 42 overall, were among the teams expected to have interest in the highly productive rusher.
“We knew there were other teams behind us that could’ve coveted him,” Ballard said. “… There is nothing worse on draft day than all of a sudden you say, ‘This guy is really going to make us better and help our football team.’ And then he goes the pick in front of you.”
The Colts turned to defense late on both Friday and Saturday.
They traded back 10 spots – recouping the fifth-rounder they surrendered to move up for Taylor – to select Utah safety Julian Blackmon at No. 85 on Friday night. And they spent three of their final four picks on defense Saturday.
The run started with Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor at No. 193 in the sixth round and continued with Massachusetts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow book-ending Patmon as Indianapolis made three consecutive picks from Nos. 211-213.
Rodgers ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at an impromptu pro day put together by his agents and figures to compete for a role as a gunner on special teams while also potentially factoring into the return game. He’ll play as a nickel corner on defense.
Glasgow has two older brothers playing in the NFL. Graham is an offensive lineman with the Denver Broncos, and Ryan plays defensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals. All three walked on at Michigan before making their way into the NFL draft.
A linebacker by trade, Glasgow also figures to find his best chance to make the roster as a core special teamer.
It’s an eclectic group that will add to the high expectations for the 2020 season. The Colts traded for all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and signed Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers and cornerback Xavier Rhodes to kick off the offseason last month.
They believe they put the finishing touches on a playoff roster with this draft class.
“We think we did good work,” Ballard said. “Now we gotta prove it.”
