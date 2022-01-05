INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor’s carried the load for the Indianapolis Colts this season, and the MVP candidate understandably has been the centerpiece of the offense.
But if the Colts hope to qualify for the playoffs and make a deep run in the highly competitive AFC, they’re going to need more out of the passing game.
That starts Sunday with a trip to Jacksonville for what amounts to a play-in game for Indianapolis (9-7).
“I have a lot of confidence and faith in (quarterback Carson Wentz),” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. “I mean, he has a knack for plays. He can extend plays. He can make all the throws. He can push the ball down the field. He’s incredibly smart, so he understands and recognizes coverages.
“I agree with 100% with you that if we’re going to win this game and then continue to go on where we want to go – for us to go where we want to go, there’s going to need to be better balance.”
Wentz – who has generally enjoyed a strong bounce-back season after a disastrous 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles – has been in something of a funk over the past three weeks.
He’s completed just 58.2% of his passes and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt. Both numbers are important to Reich, and both are trending in the wrong direction.
Wentz’s season totals – 62.6% and 7.4 yards per attempt – are more in line with expectations. The difference in recent weeks has been the lack of big plays.
During the last three weeks, Wentz has completed just four passes for more than 25 yards – and three of those came on Christmas Day against the Arizona Cardinals, with two in one drive.
The buzzword in video conferences this week has been “dynamic.” That’s the missing piece for Indianapolis through the air.
“Obviously, we want it to be dynamic and elite every single week,” Wentz said. “Some weeks, it is. Some weeks, it’s not. There’s different little things kind of every week, and for us – as an offense – we definitely look long and hard at that. We need to get back to this dynamic offense.
“Obviously, our run game is our identity and what we do, but we’ve got to be dynamic off of that. I feel like we’ve missed some things there. I’ve missed some things, got to do better there. So it’s hard to pinpoint one specific thing (that’s not working), but we look long and hard at it and try to get better.”
Jacksonville (2-14) had good success limiting big plays in the first meeting against Indianapolis on Nov. 14. Wentz’s longest completion was a 27-yarder to Michael Pittman Jr. in the fourth quarter, and he had just one other pass go for more than 20 yards – a 24-yard gain to tight end Jack Doyle in the second quarter.
While Taylor busted free for 116 yards on 21 carries, he was held to just 9 yards on seven attempts in the second half. Wentz had trouble taking advantage of the extra attention to the run game, however, finishing 22-of-34 for 180 yards without a touchdown or interception.
He was 10-of-13 in the second half but averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt. The Colts led 20-9 at intermission but held on for a 23-17 victory after rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo stripped Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence near mid-field on the final drive.
“We didn’t make enough plays, first off, overall,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “Explosive plays is something we always look at, and we didn’t have many both in the run game or in the passing game.”
Jacksonville is likely to employ a similar strategy Sunday to see if Indianapolis has learned from the first meeting.
Wentz likely will have to deliver against a defense keyed to slow down Taylor, just as he will if the Colts win Sunday and make the playoffs.
He threw for 402 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 11 and 306 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 28, but those were both losses.
His best game in a victory came against the New York Jets on Nov. 4 when he finished 22-of-30 for 272 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 134.3 quarterback rating.
He’s only had two games with a rating over 100 in the seven games since.
“I think we, around here – myself, this whole offense, coaches, receivers, O-line, everybody – I think we know really from the onset of the season that we’re going to be able to win ballgames in a variety of ways,” Wentz said. “I think we strung a stretch there where we won the games by running the ball. That kind of became what we are. But, at the same time, we believe wholeheartedly that at any point if we need to air it out and win in the passing game, that we can do that.”
Odds are, they’ll soon find out.
