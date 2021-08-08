WESTFIELD – Darius Leonard is now the highest paid off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts agreed to a five-year, $99.25 million extension with the two-time All-Pro linebacker Sunday. The deal reportedly includes $52.5 million in guarantees.
The new deal tops San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner ($95.025 million) for total value and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley ($51 million) for guarantees.
It’s the second major extension for the Colts this offseason after right tackle Braden Smith agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension on the first day of training camp practice.
Leonard has recorded 416 tackles, 15 sacks, seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries through his first three professional seasons. A second-round pick out of South Carolina State in 2018, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year that season and is a two-time Pro Bowler.
Leonard has yet to participate in this year’s training camp as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.