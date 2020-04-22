The NFL draft is always unpredictable. This year will be even more so with general managers making picks remotely from their homes and several prospects not meeting face-to-face with teams because of restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But the mock drafts must go on.
FanSpeak’s “On the Clock” simulator was used for this exercise, fueled by CBS Sports’ composite big board.
With that, here’s one look at what the Indianapolis Colts could do with their seven picks this weekend:
Round 2, No. 34: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
This is a value pick. Delpit slipped through the first round in this simulation, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard has spoken at length about his desire to add ballhawks to the defensive secondary.
With eight career interceptions in three years at LSU, Delpit fits the bill. There are questions about his tackling consistency, but he was a leader for the Tigers’ national championship team and that also tends to carry weight with Ballard.
Indianapolis still has a decision to make on Malik Hooker’s fifth-year option, and Delpit could compete for playing time in 2020 with a chance for a bigger role down the road.
Round 2, No. 44: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Southern Cal
The Colts need a productive big-bodied wide receiver. Pittman is 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, and he caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior.
Add in leadership characteristics and versatility as a blocker and special teams contributor, and Pittman checks off all the boxes.
Round 3, No. 75: Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette
The loss of Joe Haeg in free agency leaves Indianapolis with a need for a utility offensive lineman. Hunt made 21 starts as a right tackle over his final two college season, but he also spent time at left tackle and left guard.
He projects best on the interior in the NFL but has the potential to fill Haeg’s old role as the all-important sixth offensive lineman.
Round 4, No. 122: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
The John Mackey Award winner and a consensus All-American, Bryant caught 65 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in head coach Lane Kiffin’s spread offense last season.
Round 5, No. 160: Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
A loose-hipped, explosive athlete in the mold of Ballard’s pass-rush picks of the past, Tuszka was a three-year starter at North Dakota State and recorded 29.5 career sacks.
Round 6, No. 193: Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
A speedster with big upside in the return game, Leake’s college touches on offense were limited. He rushed 102 times for 736 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.
Round 6, No. 197: James Morgan, QB, Florida International
Morgan has good size (6-4, 229) and arm talent. A natural leader, he’s an option here as a developmental project behind Phillip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.