INDIANAPOLIS – Golf carts are a common sight during Indianapolis Colts training camp.
They’re typically used to ferry players between practice, meeting rooms, interviews and dorms. And coaches were offered their own personal cart for easier transportation.
Offensive line coach Howard Mudd wasn’t satisfied with the regular model. During the team’s stay at Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute, he modified his cart for maximum speed.
Good never was good enough for Mudd. He demanded greatness.
A two-time All-Pro offensive lineman during a seven-year playing career with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, Mudd practiced what he preached. He then imparted that knowledge to offensive lines across the NFL for more than 40 years – becoming one of the position’s most respected teachers.
Mudd died Wednesday at age 78, after suffering injuries during a motorcycle crash near Seattle two weeks ago. Tributes immediately began pouring in on social media and in press releases across the league.
“I’ve been around a lot of coaches for 50 years in this league,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “Some of them are like fathers and uncles and brothers and, as you get older, they’re like sons. Howard was very special to me in three categories: as a coach, as a man and as a great friend. It’s a real difficult day for Colts fans because everyone knows how much Howard meant to the horsehoe and how much he was loved.”
Mudd could be stern and demanding, but he also respected those willing to push back in kind.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich learned that lesson firsthand during his early days as an assistant coach with the franchise. Reich started out as an offensive quality control coach and graduated to coaching quarterbacks.
The latter capacity regularly took him into Mudd’s office, where he would discuss the running game and other topics of importance to Peyton Manning and his backups.
“I remember going into his office one time, and he had pushed me around one too many times verbally,” Reich said. “I just finally lashed back out on him. It was a good lashing for me. You (media) guys know me, so you can imagine that for me to get this worked up and to strike back verbally was a rare instance. I let him have it.
“After I was finished, he just started laughing, and he said, ‘I love that. That’s what I love to see.’ He was just an old ball coach.”
Reich and Mudd became so close the pair spent hours talking on the phone in early 2019 when Reich was looking to hire Chris Strausser as the Colts’ offensive line coach. Mudd served as a mentor to Strausser and offered a glowing recommendation, but the conversation quickly veered into other topics as the old friends caught up.
Mudd was so excited about what Indianapolis had done in Reich’s first season in the running game, and he was filled with ideas about how to improve it. As the night wore on, Reich began to wonder about the possibility of bringing Mudd back to the coaching staff.
The next day he mentioned the idea to general manager Chris Ballard, and the seeds were planted for Mudd’s return. He worked for Indianapolis as a senior offensive advisor through the offseason and training camp, helping Strausser install a solid foundation.
“I’m thankful I had the chance to get to know Howard, who is not only one of the game’s greatest coaches, but an even better man,” Ballard said. “My thoughts and prayers are with (wife) Shirley and his family.”
After being drafted in the ninth round in 1964, Mudd was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1960s. He began his coaching career at the University of California in 1972 and made professional stops with the San Diego Chargers, 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
But he’s best remembered in Indianapolis as the architect of offensive lines that protected Manning from 1998 through 2009. Irsay gave Mudd just one directive on his first day on the job, “Howard, your job is to keep No. 18 protected. To keep No. 18 clean.”
Mudd’s offensive line led the league in fewest sacks allowed five times in his 12 seasons with the Colts. The group never ranked out of the top 10.
“Obviously, Howard was a great player in the NFL,” Manning said. “He was a legendary coach. In my opinion, Howard Mudd was the best offensive line coach in NFL history. I would put him on that pedestal any day of the week.
“I know all the guys that played for him would feel the same way, and a lot of guys that coached with him would feel the same. He will be missed by many. I know so many like me are grateful to have played for him.”
