INDIANAPOLIS – The offseason acquisitions of DeForest Buckner and Philip Rivers suggested the Indianapolis Colts believed they were close to championship contention.
Last week’s 27-20 loss against the lightly regarded Jacksonville Jaguars strongly hinted otherwise.
On Sunday, the Colts (0-1) get a rare second chance to make a first impression, hosting the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) in front of 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It’s very hard (to simmer on a loss for a week) because you are what you put on tape,” Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said. “And you’re so eager to get back out there to get a win. ’Cause I’m probably one of the biggest competitors that you’re ever gonna meet. No matter what it is, I hate losing. And I’ve gotta get this feeling off of me.
“It sucks to lose. We don’t have a win in the win column yet, and we’ve definitely gotta find a way to get the job done.”
The honeymoon period – to the extent there ever really was one – has ended for fourth-year general manager Chris Ballard and third-year head coach Frank Reich.
When Ballard traded a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Buckner in March, he made no secret the defensive tackle was viewed as a missing piece to help get a young and inconsistent defense on track. Likewise, Reich pushed for the addition of free-agent quarterback Rivers to jump start a passing game that ranked 30th in the NFL in 2019.
Buckner cost the 13th overall selection in April’s draft and was awarded with a four-year, $84 million extension upon his arrival. Rivers signed a one-year deal for $25 million.
Those aren’t the kind of commitments a franchise doles out in search of mediocrity.
They’re the kind of moves a team makes when it believes it is a championship contender, and the Colts are expected to play like one.
That did not happen in the opener, when Indianapolis allowed Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew to complete 95% of his passes (19-of-20) and Rivers deepened concerns about his ball protection skills with a pair of costly interceptions.
But Reich said motivation to erase memories of an unimpressive debut can’t be a driving force in preparation for Sunday’s follow up against Minnesota.
“I think what you find over the years is we’re not talking about motivation, we’re talking about execution and playing good football,” Reich said. “The way to focus on that is paying attention to the details in practice, in meetings. Thinking about 0-1, 0-2 or 1-1 does nothing to prepare you to execute on the field.”
The Vikings had their own issues with execution in Week 1.
Minnesota’s starting cornerbacks – Mike Hughes and rookie Cameron Dantzler – had six combined starts entering the season, and it showed against Green Bay Packers veteran Aaron Rodgers. The two-time MVP was 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns, helping Green Bay build a 19-point lead after three quarters and hold on to win a 43-34 shootout.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did some good things of his own – finishing 19-of-25 for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception – but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Packers’ firepower.
Indianapolis’ chief concern will be newly re-signed running back Dalvin Cook – who rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay – but it was most successful defensively in the opener at putting pressure on the quarterback.
Minshew was sacked four times, and defensive ends Denico Autry and Justin Houston combined for three of those sacks along with seven pressures and four hurries. Getting to Cousins in the pocket could be even more effective because he is less likely to improvise with his legs than Minshew.
“He likes to hold the ball a lot, and he doesn’t like to run,” Autry said of Cousins. “If he do, it means he has to.”
Offensively, the Colts are likely to test Minnesota’s inexperienced corners and try to utilize their speed on the outside with wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell. The attack produced mixed results at Jacksonville.
Rivers completed 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown to go along with the picks. Indianapolis racked up 445 yards and 27 first downs and did not punt.
But only two of the team’s nine drives finished in the end zone, and the Colts scored on just one of their four second-half possessions.
That left a bad taste in almost everybody’s mouth. Sunday offers a chance to alter the narrative.
“I’m still aggravated about last week, to be honest with you,” Rivers said. “I have moved on, but (I’m) still a little bit aggravated, which hopefully a little bit of that saltiness can carry over into us playing better this week.”
