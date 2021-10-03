INDIANAPOLIS – Mo Alie-Cox is perennially listed as a breakout candidate on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster.
The former VCU basketball player’s size (6-foot-5, 267 pounds), athleticism and physicality make for a tantalizing mix. But Indianapolis has never quite figured out how to put it all together for very long.
Sunday’s 27-17 road victory against the Miami Dolphins produced one of the high points, with Alie-Cox catching three passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. The latter total ties his career-high for a complete season, and the receptions and yardage more than doubled his season tally.
“One thing I learned really from Coach (Shaka) Smart back at VCU is mental toughness and just having that mental attitude just flow,” Alie-Cox said. “Ignore the outside noise … and just stay the course. I’ve been patient up to this point, and today it paid off in a big way.”
There have been flashes before – including a five-catch, 111-yard game in Week 2 last year against the Minnesota Vikings – but the trust quarterback Carson Wentz showed in Alie-Cox at Miami seems important. The Colts have been searching for a red-zone solution through the first month of this season, and there are worse options than relying on the talented tight end to win jump balls.
Alie-Cox’s first touchdown came on a third-down screen pass and was relatively uncontested from 3 yards out. The second was an 11-yard strike on which Alie-Cox outleaped a defender after Wentz telegraphed his intentions in the huddle.
The two nearly connected on a 50-50 ball earlier in the game, but the pass was just out of the tight end’s reach. Wentz made it clear he has confidence in the tight end’s ability to make game-changing plays.
“He’s a big man,” Wentz said. “He’s a big man, and he played big. He’s a nice target in those situations when it’s one-on-one. They’re not going to give us any easy throws. You can give him a shot like that. For him to come down with it, that was huge for us.”
Alie-Cox set career highs in 2020 with 31 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns, but he had just three catches for 32 yards entering this week’s game.
There have been plays called for the tight end, especially in goal-to-go situations, but defenses have largely taken them away. Against Miami, the stars finally aligned for a breakout performance long in the making.
“I really felt like it’s been coming all year, and he and I have had those conversations once or twice,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Every week in practice, we’re looking to get him the ball. We really think Mo’s a good player. There’s been a lot of stuff in the game plan for him over the first four weeks, and for whatever reason, the ball just hasn’t gone to him as much as I would have thought it would at this point.
“So for him to have that game today, that was a lot of fun. Happy for him. He’s an excellent football player.”
THEY SAID IT
“For sure. Definitely. And yeah, I mean, it’s Frank’s MO. He is not scared to do it. Definitely as an offense you say, hey, it’s borderline disrespectful, honestly, because they think they can stop you and not get a touchdown. Yeah, I mean, it’s part of the game.” – Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett on whether he took Indianapolis’ decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 deep in its own territory early in the game personally
INJURY REPORT
Center Ryan Kelly left the game with two snaps remaining with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. But Reich said after his press conference the two-time Pro Bowler is not injured. Kelly simply blew out a shoe.
That’s a relief for an offensive line that played without left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) on Sunday.
Wentz said his right ankle – the more severe of the two sprains – is not yet 100% but continues to improve. Unlike last week, he did not re-aggravate the injury during the game.
“This week it came out relatively scot-free,” he said.
