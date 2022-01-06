INDIANAPOLIS – With a 529-yard lead heading into the final week, Jonathan Taylor has his first NFL rushing title sown up.
The Indianapolis Colts’ breakout star also has set a franchise single-season rushing record with 1,734 yards and has tied the franchise record with 20 total touchdowns.
He’s an MVP candidate and the focal point of opposing defenses. And the 22-year-old’s success has been such that his 108-yard efforts in each of the past two weeks might easily be taken for granted.
“He had 108 yards, and I’m sure people feel like, ‘Is that all? Is that all you got for us,’” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “(He’s) still averaging over 5 yards a carry. I promise you they are stacking the box against him and making it – you play against JT and everybody in the whole defense is getting up, is getting emotionally up to play one of the potential MVPs of the league.
“So we’re getting not only their best effort as far as scheme and loading the box, but we’re getting their best effort physically and emotionally. The challenge of stopping Jonathan Taylor – are we going to be the team that can shut this guy down? So for him to still be going over 100 yards, for him to still be getting 5 yards a carry, that’s a pretty big deal in my mind.”
After winning back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards in October and November, Taylor has hardly slowed down.
In four games in December and January, he’s rushed for 529 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the challenge has been compounded by a rotating cast of offensive linemen in front of him.
Left tackle Eric Fisher, left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and right guard Mark Glowinski have each missed games in the past month. But Taylor’s barely missed a beat running behind backups Julien Davenport, Chris Reed, Danny Pinter and Matt Pryor.
“I think it’s the communication between the offensive line themselves – being able to coach up the guys who are behind those five starters, being able to make sure they are all on one accord, one page and understanding what they’re supposed to do,” Taylor said. “Then me being able to get those reps – first understanding and kind of being on one page with those five starters, then being able to continue that open dialogue with the guys behind them.
“Like, ‘This is how Quenton usually sees this or Glow usually sees this. What are you thinking here? Are you thinking the same thing?’ With those five guys up front being able to help the guys behind them, pretty much nine times out of 10 they are on the same page as well. So it’s really that open line of communication from those five guys up front trickling down on the depth.”
THEY SAID IT
“I don’t really talk much. I love to play, but when I talk, people listen. So, for me, if I need to talk to get those guys to listen, I’m going to talk. I’m going to speak up. I’m just happy that I’m someone they can look up to, and I’m going to continue being that leader for them.” – veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on being more vocal this season in certain situations.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis placed safety Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Sendejo missed the last two games while in concussion protocols.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday’s practice. It’s the second straight day on the sideline for both starters.
Tight end Jack Doyle (knee) was limited, and Hilton received fewer reps on a veteran rest day.
Offensive lineman Chris Reed (illness) and linebacker E.J. Speed (hip) returned to full practice, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), safety George Odum (calf) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs) were full participants for the second straight day.
