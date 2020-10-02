INDIANAPOLIS – Football coaches love to talk about playing a full 60 minutes.
It’s one of the go-to cliches across the National Football League, and every player likely has heard it at least once for every day he’s spent on the roster.
But cliches become cliches because they hold some truth. And the 60-minute focus carries a little extra weight for the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) this week.
The Chicago Bears (3-0) already have won two games this season after trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter.
“The game is not over until there is zero-zero on the clock,” defensive end Justin Houston said. “So no matter who we’re playing, where we’re playing, you have to finish the game. You have to play all four quarters. We know that.”
The Colts already have been bitten by a fourth-quarter lull this year.
Indianapolis took a 20-17 lead with 9:43 remaining in the opener at Jacksonville, then watched the Jaguars score the game’s final 10 points for an upset victory.
Chicago’s comebacks have been far more dramatic. The Bears trailed the Detroit Lions 23-6 with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter in Week 1. They scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth to win.
Last week, the Atlanta Falcons led Chicago 26-10 with 10:02 left in the third quarter before the visitors ran off 20 unanswered points behind replacement quarterback Nick Foles in the final period.
“You see their urgency that they play with in the fourth quarter,” Indianapolis safety Khari Willis said. “But that intensity, they play with that throughout the duration of the game. The fourth quarter has kind of been where they’ve picked it up and are able to get over the hump and maybe dodge some bullets. But I think overall, you see on the film – first, second, third or fourth down – this team plays hard.
“Offensively, they are aggressive. They have skilled guys. I think, more so than just the fourth quarter, I think we have to come out ready to play because this team will.”
Colts head coach Frank Reich said he hasn’t had the 60-minute talk with his team this week, but he knows defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has addressed it.
With veteran leaders like Houston, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis believes it won’t need to worry about a letdown Sunday.
“We play disciplined football, and I think our guys are pretty wired in that no matter the situation, our mindset is always going to be the same,” Reich said. “It’s one play at a time, resetting after every play, focus for each play, understanding the situation and never letting our guard down.”
ROSTER MOVES?
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day completed a full week of practice Friday after spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Tight end Trey Burton (calf) also practiced Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday after his stint on the IR.
The Colts have a three-week window to activate both players or keep them on IR, ending their seasons.
“Good week, but we’ll evaluate all the factors after seeing them,” Reich said. “Trey was not out there today. So we have to revisit it, and we’ll make a decision here in the next 24-48 hours.”
INJURY REPORT
Indianapolis ruled out cornerback T.J. Carrie (hamstring) and rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) for Sunday’s game. Carrie has two interceptions this season, including one he returned 44 yards for his first career touchdown last week against the New York Jets. Pittman suffered compartment syndrome in his right leg and underwent emergency surgery Sunday night.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness) and running back Nyheim Hines (shoulder) were full participants in Friday’s practice and are expected to play at Chicago. It will be Ya-Sin’s first action since the opener at Jacksonville.
The Bears did not rule out any players, but defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring) did not practice Friday and was designated as doubtful. Linebackers Khalil Mack (knee) and Josh Woods (ankle) are questionable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.